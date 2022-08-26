ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Buzzy Cohen Calls the Show a ‘Loser Factory’

By Shelby Scott
 4 days ago
While the 38th season of Jeopardy! gave way to a number of super champions, including Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and Mattea Roach, the most recent season is hardly the first to introduce fans to a prominent super champ. Several years ago, former contestant Buzzy Cohen found fame on the show and earned his place in the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame. Now, seasons following his departure, the alum has returned but this time, on the game show’s podcast. While there, he called the series a “loser factory.”

Ahead of Jeopardy!‘s 39th season, executives shared news of their brand new podcast Inside Jeopardy! And while the podcast gives producers and insiders an opportunity to explore the game show behind the scenes with fans, it also gives contestants, such as Buzzy Cohen, an opportunity to genuinely speak out about their views and experience on Jeopardy!

During a recent appearance on Inside Jeopardy! with host Sarah Witcomb Foss, Cohen explained how the show equates to a “loser factory.”

Jeopardy! is a unique beast in that, however you come in, no matter how cool or smart you are, eventually you get sent home a loser,” Cohen said. In speaking to the podcast’s laughing host, he continued, “So you’re like a loser factory. Basically, two thirds of every person who appears on Jeopardy! every day is a loser.”

Still, those losers are proud to admit as much. Foss said the same in her discussion with the former champion.

“And yet you lose with pride,” she added. “You’re a Jeopardy! contestant. I mean, you can say that for the rest of your life. ‘I was on Jeopardy!‘”

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Disappointed By Lineup For This Year’s ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

Fans aren’t only awaiting a brand new season of the original stalwart game show, but they’re also looking forward to a brand new installment of Celebrity Jeopardy! With the beloved TV show returning with a revamped image, and not one but two permanent cohosts, fans can expect a lot of changes in the coming year. As we await further news on other Jeopardy! updates, showrunners have also shared with us the lineup for this year’s round of Celebrity Jeopardy! And while previous seasons have featured stars like Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, and Adam Sandler to name a few, fans have deemed this year’s lineup, overall, disappointing.

The upcoming lineup includes a variety of film stars, comics, and athletes. See the full list of celebrity guests below:

  • Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings)
  • Contance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)
  • BJ Novak (The Office)
  • Michael Cera (Arrested Development)
  • Candace Parker (WNBA star)
  • Iliza Shlesinger (comedian)
  • Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond)
  • Aisha Tyler (Whose Line Is It Anyway?)
  • Patton Oswalt (comedian/The Sandman)

In addition to what fans have deemed an underwhelming lineup of contestants, Celebrity Jeopardy! also looks different this year as it will air as a weekly series rather than a two-week event.

Comments / 8

russh
2d ago

Pretty misleading title, he is simply saying that 2 out 3 people everyday loses and that ultimately everyone loses. He wasn't dissing jeopardy at all

Reply
8
Ruth Tate
2d ago

I just think if you feel like loser , don’t do the show. You can’t be a winner all the time, grow up!!!!

Reply
3
