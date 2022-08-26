ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police, DA declare war on killer drug fentanyl

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago

The Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office are pulling out all the stops to fight a drug crisis they say has claimed at least 15 lives in the city so far in 2022. The drug is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

"This is a terrible, terrible drug that is having very serious impact on our community. It's being distributed in our area in the form of counterfeit pills," Police Chief Manuel Borrego said.

He said a single fentanyl pill can cause death and abuse is common among people as young as 14.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie put out a stern warning to anyone involved in fentanyl trafficking. He said his office will investigate deaths linked to the drug as homicides.

"We may charge them as manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide or even felony murder," Gillespie said.

He said even a suspected dealer who doesn't intend to kill anyone is not immune from homicide charges.

"We are going to bring all the tools to bear. We are sick and tired of seeing this in the community. We're going to send a message to the people that deal it - we are going to target you," the DA said.

Gillespie put veteran Criminal Chief Prosecutor Dobie Kosub in charge of the office's efforts. Kosub said a single pound of fentanyl can produce 250,000 lethal doses and pointed out 35 pounds of the drug was seized in Lawton two weeks ago

"How close is that to our community? If you deal fentanyl in Wichita County, we are coming for you," he said

Borrego said while medications containing fentanyl can be legally prescribed by doctors, the illegal trafficking is often done through the Dark Web, apps on phones or through acquaintances. He said users may think their pills are coming from a pharmaceutical company in the form of Percocet, Adderall or Xanax but are actually being made in clandestine labs in the U.S., Mexico or other countries.

Gillespie encouraged parents to talk to their children about the dangers of fentanyl.

"With other drugs like meth and the various drugs we've dealt with in the past parents usually had some runtime. They had signs their kids were into drugs and they could intervene. You don't have any runtime with this. One pill can do it," he said. "This is so scary because a kid may not know what they're getting. It can cause their lungs to stop working and cause almost immediate death."

The Centers for Disease Control reports that in the U.S., more than 56,000 people died from overdoses involving synthetic opioids in 2020 and those numbers accelerated in 2021.

"Most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose, and death in the U.S. are linked to illegally made fentanyl," the CDC said.

