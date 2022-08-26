ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB

By Kimber Collins
 4 days ago

EGLIN AFB, Fla. ( WKRG ) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August.

“Eglin is the Air Force’s largest installation employing more than 6,300 civilian employees with a supporting our testing and evaluation mission,” said Coleman. “So you need, along with this critical skill, those to support the mission, the grounds, the maintenance. It’s just like a little city here within Eglin, so it is very important we have our commissary here on the installation as well as base exchange and various recreation facilities available for the individual to live on the installation and visit the installation.”

A major need on base is childcare workers. “We have a big military and civilian population therefore those types of positions are needed as well,” said Coleman. “So we are always looking for talent.”

Specialty Jobs available at Eglin:

Eglin AFB is home to the test and evaluation squadrons for the U.S. Air Force. Coleman said the base is strapped for contractors and support positions for different departments.

“Our critical testing mission here requires scientists and engineering type positions, various disciplines, and engineering your electrical your computer engineers, aerospace information technology type positions,” said Colemen. “So we need individuals with specialized skills in the sciences and engineering those stem positions. Scientists, engineers of mathematics, and analysts of various at various levels. It is very important in order to keep this mission going. We also have a flying mission here, we are looking for experienced pilots, and air traffic control specialists. So there is a diversity of experience that’s needed here.”

Upcoming Hiring Events:

The base is hosting two hiring events this fall for both support and specialty civilian jobs. Coleman said support staff at minimum requires a U.S. Citizenship, high school diploma or equivalent, and be older than 16.

  • Eglin Scientist and Engineering (S&E) Hiring Event:
    • Sept. 21&22
    • 900 a.m. to 3:00 p.m
    • University of Florida Research Engineering & Education Facility (UF REEF)
    • 1350 N Poqito Road, Shalimar, Fla.
    • Types of positions: Engineers in fields: General, Electronics, Computer, Engineer Technician, Aerospace
    • Other positions include: Clerical/Secretary, Operations Research, Computer Science, and Safety & Occupational Health
  • EGLIN NAF HIRING EVENT
    • Oct. 19
    • 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • Eglin’s Golf Course Ballroom
    • 1527 Fairway Dr., Niceville, Fla.
    • Positions available : Childcare, Outdoor Recreation, Golf Course, Lodging Inns, etc.

“We have opportunities for college students, internships that are fast-paced, fast development, fast growth, career fields,” said Coleman. “Current college students, recent graduates, and then just individuals who are looking to develop in their career, we have developmental opportunities as well.”

