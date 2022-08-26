ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Could this little-known part of your cells help reverse aging?

By Chia-Yi Hou
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPa7o_0hWkuRYB00

Story at a glance

  • Plasmalogens are lipids that are found in cell membranes.
  • The amount of plasmalogens found in the body may diminish with age.
  • Researchers are examining whether plasmalogens taken as a supplement could have positive health and anti-aging effects.

Scientists have long been interested in studying aging: how it happens, why it happens, and can we stop or slow it down. While the master key to youth remains elusive, researchers might be getting closer to unlocking smaller clues. Plasmalogens, a type of lipid, can be found in several food sources , like pork, beef, chicken, fish and other seafood. Some recent studies suggest that plasmalogens are important factors in aging, and that eating more plasmalogens could potentially prevent or reverse some signs of aging.

Our cell membranes are made up of a lipid bilayer , meaning that there are two layers of lipids with the hydrophobic parts of the compounds facing inwards towards the center between the layers. There are many types of compounds that can anchor themselves to the lipid bilayer, with certain parts facing in towards the inside of the cell and other parts facing out to the outside of the cell. One category of these lipids includes plasmalogens.

Some research suggests that the presence of certain types of brain lipids are associated with greater longevity and other types are associated with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease . Research has also linked plasmalogens to certain types of cancer, like gastrointestinal cancer .

How these plasmalogens are connected to the aging process is not fully understood, but some experts think it could be related to free radicals , or uncharged molecules, that can bind to lipid molecules. This reaction can lead to damage to the cells and in the long run affect the functioning and life of the cell. This process is also called oxidative stress and is the reason why health professionals may recommend increased consumption of antioxidants. The theory goes that the antioxidants can bind to the free radicals before they can cause damage to your cells.

Recent research published in Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences suggests that taking plasmalogens as a supplement could help reverse some of the signs of aging. The researchers extracted plasmalogens from sea squirts , an ocean organism that is commonly eaten in Asian cuisines.

In an experiment in middle-aged female mice, researchers found that after two months of taking plasmalogens orally the mice performed better at memory tests and had less inflammation in their brains. The aged mice that were on the plasmalogen treatment also had more synaptic vesicles, which play a role in synapse connections between neurons, than the control aged mice who didn’t receive plasmalogens.

In another study published in Disease Models & Mechanisms , a different team administered synthetic plasmalogens to mice. The scientists gave the mice a specific plasmalogen for four weeks that normalized the levels of plasmalogen in the liver, small intestine, skeletal muscle and the heart. The results suggest that the oral treatment did change the levels of plasmalogens and could be investigated further as a possible therapeutic treatment for a rare genetic disorder that blocks the body from producing plasmalogen naturally.

However, there’s still a long way to go before we can potentially reap the benefits of plasmalogens. “These molecules, plasmalogens, have been swept under the rug because nobody likes to think about them,” says Richard Gross, who is a professor at Washington University, in a press release . “[They’re] hard to work with. They’re susceptible to light, they’re stable in only certain solvents, they have a limited lifespan after they’re synthesized unless extreme precautions are taken, and they’re expensive to make and synthesize.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eating grapes can ward off dementia and extend your life by five years, study finds

Eating grapes can reduce your chances of developing dementia later in life, a new study has found.The finding, which came as part of a series of studies published in the journal Foods, was included in an extensive list of positive impacts that eating the fruit can have on your health.According to researchers, the fruit is especially beneficial so those who live by high-fat western diets, since they are known to be rich in chemicals that boost healthy gut bacteria and lower cholesterol.Grapes are also high in antioxidants which are known to improve health, and prevent disease and cancer in...
NUTRITION
Fareeha Arshad

The human heart can heal itself: Scientists have finally discovered the cells involved in the repair process

In a recent study, scientists have uncovered the self-repair process in the human heart, especially after an instance heart attack. With this discovery, researchers aim to find ways that will help develop better treatment options for patients with heart issues. Scientists have discovered that the immune and lymphatic systems play a fundamental role in heart repair immediately after a heart attack.
Interesting Engineering

Where did our mucus evolve from? The answer could help explain cancers

Mucus is a gelatinous or slippery fluid produced by mucous membranes in the body and is found in various bodily fluids, such as the saliva in our mouths. The production of mucus has many purposes for our health. Mucus contains antibodies and enzymes that function to eliminate or neutralize harmful bacteria in the air. It protects and prevents drying out of the tissue that coats your lungs, throat, and nasal and sinus passageways. But how did this marvel of biology evolve?
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Immortal jellyfish may prevent human aging, research says

DNA from 'immortal' jellyfish could provide clues to human ageing. You might be familiar with the movie 'The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button'. Button was suffering from a rare ailment that made him age backward. Meanwhile, in another similar scenario, a species of jellyfish — called turritopsis dohrnii — seems to have reached immortality.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Aging#Linus Dementia#Gastrointestinal Cancer#Frontiers#Diseases#General Health
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Cancer
Benzinga

Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication

What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
HEALTH
Crystal Jackson

Warning Signs of Narcissism You Should Never Ignore

Narcissism is a prevalent buzzword right now. Particularly in dating and relationships, references to narcissists abound. Either there are more in existence than ever before, we’re simply more aware of them, or perhaps we’re attributing attitudes and behaviors to narcissism that have another explanation.
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Hill

The Hill

676K+
Followers
80K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy