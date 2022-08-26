Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MSU mourns passing of award-winning educator
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University is saddened to announce the passing of professor Dean Frantsvog, who passed away on Saturday, August 27, at the age of 47. After graduating from Minot State in 1997 with a degree in criminal justice, Frantsvog earned his Juris Doctorate in 2000 at Hamline University School of Law […]
newsdakota.com
Prominent Rodeo Names Selected to Work the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo
MINOT, N.D. (Badlands Circuit) – An all-star cast is set for the 2022 Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot Oct. 14-16. From the announcers to the arena entertainment to the people behind the scenes, some of the best in the rodeo industry congregate in Minot to produce three rodeo performances.
KFYR-TV
Minot community remembers life of Dean Frantsvog
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Dean Frantsvog, a longtime supporter of Minot State University, educator, lawyer, and civic leader, died Saturday at the age of 47, following a private, courageous battle with cancer, his family confirmed. Frantsvog received degrees from Minot State University and Hamline University School of Law. He...
Serious injury crash reported near Minot
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 50-year-old Minot man was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the vehicle was traveling northbound on US Highway 83 en route to Minot from Garrison. At some point during the drive, the vehicle entered the center median, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Minot’s new recreation area
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Park District has finished a new set of walking trails on the west side of town, and it’s just the first part of what’s to come. The Family Recreation Area officially opened to the public Friday, but people have been using the route while it’s been under construction. About two miles of trails were finished as part of phase one. Phase two, planned for next year, will include several more miles.
Name released in Watford City rollover crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
pethelpful.com
Video of a Tiger Playing Tug-of-War at North Dakota Zoo Makes Us Want to Visit
A zoo in Minot, North Dakota is making us want to book a trip solely to see the tigers. Well, we'd want to walk around the entire zoo because well, all the animals are great. But there's an interactive exhibit with the tigers that is unlike anything you've ever seen. Trust us, you'll want to go also!
KFYR-TV
Minot man under investigation, running for Secretary of State, has petition for candidacy rejected
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man running for Secretary of State didn’t submit enough valid signatures to be placed on the ballot in November. Charles Tuttle, who’s currently under investigation for a separate issue involving the improper collection of signatures for a failed ballot measure, said the Secretary of State’s office invalidated several hundred of those he submitted, placing him below the 1,000-signature threshold that would have placed him on the ballot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Minot State students react to the President’s loan forgiveness program
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a plan to forgive a portion of federal student loans. It called for up to $10,000 to be canceled for people that earn less than $125,000 per year. Department of Education staff estimate that forms to apply for the program will be out by October.
kfgo.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
kvrr.com
UPDATE: Four Dead In Rural Leeds, N.D. In Apparent Murder-Suicide
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier says four men were found dead in a wheat field near Leeds, N.D on Monday evening. He says evidence indicates it was a murder-suicide. Deputies discovered the bodies when they responded to reports of unresponsive people around 6pm. All...
newsdakota.com
Four Dead in Possible Murder/Suicide in Towner County
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier says deputies who responded to a report of unresponsive people around 6 last night found four people dead in a wheat field located near the Towner-Benson county line. Their names are being withheld pending notification of relatives. Sheriff Hillier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
USMC Silent Drill Platoon in New Town for veteran appreciation
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – The MHA Nation celebrated their soldiers Tuesday in New Town with a special exhibition. The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon from Washington D.C. extended their tour season to come out and perform for North Dakota veterans. The tribes stated that a higher rate of Native Americans serve in the armed forces than other groups, and wanted to show appreciation to these and other local veterans for their service.
kvrr.com
Four Dead In Shooting In Rural Towner County
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – Four people are dead after a shooting in Towner County, North Dakota. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a wheat field on Monday. They found four people dead at the scene. Investigators determined all four people had gunshot wounds. They found a...
valleynewslive.com
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
Triple Murder Suicide in Towner County
According to the Towner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, this is what the post read:
3 vehicle crash resulted in 1 dead
At the time, patrol says there were 9 children on it, ranging in ages from 10 to 12.
Officials: Four people found shot, killed in a North Dakota wheat field; apparent murder-suicide
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. — Four people were found shot to death in a North Dakota wheat field Monday, according to officials. In a news release from the Towner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a wheat field after reports of four unresponsive people. Once they arrived, the deputies located the four dead people.
Comments / 0