Missing Bath Township woman may be safe, family tells police

The family of a 28-year-old woman from Bath Township missing since Monday feels the woman is in a safe place, township police said Friday.

Police issued a short statement Friday afternoon saying they continue to investigate the woman's disappearance and hope to provide an update in the near future.

"The family now believes the female is not in immediate danger and may be in a safe place," Bath Township police said in their statement on social media.

"Police investigators are working to confirm information recently obtained and will provide an update at the earliest possible time," the statement said.

The woman, whose first name is McKenna, was last seen riding a white Trek-brand bicycle about 2 p.m. on Monday, police said in a social media post. Police said the missing woman's family asked not to disclose her full name. The woman lives in the area of Stonegate Boulevard and Medina Line Road and had left her home voluntarily before being declared missing.

She was wearing a light-colored t-shirt and shorts and did not have a cell phone with her. Police said her mental state was unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bath Township Police Detective Mike Gabel at (330) 666-3736.