Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello opens new season with 35-7 loss to Utah's Morgan

With projected starting quarterback Dre Contreras still not cleared to play as he recovers from a leg injury, Pocatello Thunder head coach Dave Spillett was forced to rely on sophomore Hunter May in the season opener against the Morgan (Ut.) Trojans Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg. Though May showed occasional flashes of athletic prowess, his indecision and the Thunder’s struggles to win the war at the line of scrimmage spelled doom against a game Trojans squad. The Thunder struggled to sustain drives and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Rigby, ID
Rigby, ID
Idaho State
Blackfoot, ID
Idaho Sports
gotodestinations.com

20 Fantastic & Fulfilling Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Nestled amidst the mountains of eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls is a picturesque city with a rich history. Founded in 1864 as Taylor’s Crossing, the city was renamed Idaho Falls in 1891. Today, Idaho Falls is a hub for arts and culture, offering a variety of museums, art galleries, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September

IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Construction work to remove Idaho Falls railroad crossings begins

A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing. Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jojo
eastidahonews.com

Pulling up just one weed…

I have a compulsive behavior. I have learned to control it, mostly. But the other day it got the best of me. I was at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls watching my granddaughter play in the splash pad. We took her to the playground area and helped her play there for a few minutes, then followed her around as she explored her world. I love watching young children explore their world. It’s a beautiful little park and gets lots of use. Everyone there seemed to be having a great time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello identified, family launches fundraiser for funeral expenses

POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said. Idaho State Police said Dallin Overmeyer, 25, of Pocatello, the car’s lone occupant, died in the crash. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’

CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
CHUBBUCK, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11

Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities release name of local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello

UPDATE FROM BANNOCK COUNTY The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the one-vehicle collision on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Deceased: Dallin Overmeyer, 25, Pocatello Next of...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground

IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House

The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
POCATELLO, ID
NewsBreak
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Sentenced for Breaking Ribs, Face and Hands of Woman

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fort Hall man will spend a little more than three years behind bars for an attack on a woman that left her with a collapsed lung and multiple broken bones. Following a jury trial, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury to his victim on January 7, this year, according to U.S Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, Aguilar had barricaded the door to a home on the Fort Hall Reservation to keep the woman from leaving. Aguilar, who had been using heroin, used a dog leash to hit the victim and repeatedly beat the woman, resulting in a collapsed lung and multiple fractures to her face, ribs, and hand. The assault happened over the course of several hours until Aguilar went to sleep allowing the woman to escape the home and call the police. Aguilar will spend three years on supervised release once he serves his prison term.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure

IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

House, vehicle, and hay bales go up in flames in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a large fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County on Sunday. The fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m. and was initially identified as a vehicle fire. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

