Pocatello opens new season with 35-7 loss to Utah's Morgan
With projected starting quarterback Dre Contreras still not cleared to play as he recovers from a leg injury, Pocatello Thunder head coach Dave Spillett was forced to rely on sophomore Hunter May in the season opener against the Morgan (Ut.) Trojans Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg. Though May showed occasional flashes of athletic prowess, his indecision and the Thunder’s struggles to win the war at the line of scrimmage spelled doom against a game Trojans squad. The Thunder struggled to sustain drives and...
National Weather Service predicting ‘near record heat’ in eastern Idaho this week
IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service in Pocatello is issuing a heat advisory this week as “potentially, record-breaking” heat makes its way to eastern Idaho. The heat wave will begin Tuesday and is expected to last into the weekend. The average daily high will approach 100...
New middle school coming to Chubbuck
A groundbreaking ceremony at the new Alpine Academy Charter School will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at 1195 Alpine Avenue in Chubbuck. The post New middle school coming to Chubbuck appeared first on Local News 8.
Popular singer in Netherlands, former Pocatello resident to perform in Gate City on Tuesday
POCATELLO — Wynnm, a singer from Pocatello who is popular in the Netherlands, will perform in the Gate City on Tuesday. Wynnm was born in Tucson, Arizona, but raised in Pocatello. She explained that she went to school in Pocatello until she was 14 when she went to a boarding school out of the state.
Heat Advisory issued August 29 at 1:53PM MDT until September 3 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected. * WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,. Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,. Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,. Malad, Preston, and Thatcher. * WHEN…From Wednesday to midnight MDT Friday...
20 Fantastic & Fulfilling Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Nestled amidst the mountains of eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls is a picturesque city with a rich history. Founded in 1864 as Taylor’s Crossing, the city was renamed Idaho Falls in 1891. Today, Idaho Falls is a hub for arts and culture, offering a variety of museums, art galleries, and...
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
Construction work to remove Idaho Falls railroad crossings begins
A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing. Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
Pulling up just one weed…
I have a compulsive behavior. I have learned to control it, mostly. But the other day it got the best of me. I was at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls watching my granddaughter play in the splash pad. We took her to the playground area and helped her play there for a few minutes, then followed her around as she explored her world. I love watching young children explore their world. It’s a beautiful little park and gets lots of use. Everyone there seemed to be having a great time.
Local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello identified, family launches fundraiser for funeral expenses
POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said. Idaho State Police said Dallin Overmeyer, 25, of Pocatello, the car’s lone occupant, died in the crash. ...
Police remain at Compass Academy after precautionary lockout
The order for the lockout was made in consultation with the Idaho Falls Police Department after a few students at school received a threat from another student who was not at school today. The post Police remain at Compass Academy after precautionary lockout appeared first on Local News 8.
East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’
CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11
Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
Authorities release name of local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello
UPDATE FROM BANNOCK COUNTY The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the one-vehicle collision on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Deceased: Dallin Overmeyer, 25, Pocatello Next of...
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
Idaho Man Sentenced for Breaking Ribs, Face and Hands of Woman
FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fort Hall man will spend a little more than three years behind bars for an attack on a woman that left her with a collapsed lung and multiple broken bones. Following a jury trial, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury to his victim on January 7, this year, according to U.S Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, Aguilar had barricaded the door to a home on the Fort Hall Reservation to keep the woman from leaving. Aguilar, who had been using heroin, used a dog leash to hit the victim and repeatedly beat the woman, resulting in a collapsed lung and multiple fractures to her face, ribs, and hand. The assault happened over the course of several hours until Aguilar went to sleep allowing the woman to escape the home and call the police. Aguilar will spend three years on supervised release once he serves his prison term.
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
House, vehicle, and hay bales go up in flames in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a large fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County on Sunday. The fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m. and was initially identified as a vehicle fire. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.
Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition
Life on the family farm has nearly disappeared across some parts of America. The post Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition appeared first on Local News 8.
