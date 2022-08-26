ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother 24’s Jasmine Explains Why She and Taylor ‘Were Not Aligned’: ‘She Would Always Go Hang With the Guys’

By Sharon Tharp
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Jasmine Davis seemingly spent a lot of time in the Big Brother house not liking fellow houseguest Taylor Hale – but she’s now speaking out about their relationship and why they were “not aligned.”

The business owner, 30, exclusively answered questions for Us Weekly after her unanimous eviction on Thursday, August 25.

“I don't think it was anything that I didn't per se like about her,” Jasmine says. “I just think that her game coming in to the Big Brother house and her strategy, I thought we were not aligned. She was hanging out with a lot of the guys, even when the girls were around chatting , talking about girl stuff, she would never hang around. She would always go hang with the guys. And so, you know, I just thought that maybe her strategy was to not work with girls in this game.”

Jasmine David. CBS

She adds, “But in the last week that I was in the house, with the twist, I was able to get to know Taylor so much more. And I realized that we have so much in common. She's an amazing woman and I hope that we can be friends outside the house.”

As for her game, the Mississippi native suffered an injury early on and claims she tried to play that to her advantage.

“A lot of it was real. It didn't get strategic until the very end of the game,” Jasmine says. “Once I started to see how many people were basically babying me and I like to be spoiled – I mean, it was my birthday month in August, so I was like, why not? So in the last few weeks, I was like, ‘I wanna just milk this as far as I can, be strategic with it and try to hope that it can help me in my game.’ So yeah, just a little bit of it was strategic, but the majority of it was very real and very painful.”

Jasmine David. CBS

When asked who’s playing the best and worst games in the house, she tells Us , “I definitely think Michael [Bruner] is playing the best game right now because I think that No. 1, he's literally a comp beast. So even if you did try to come for him, I'm scared that he would literally just win a veto and get himself off the block. So I definitely think he's playing the best game. And also, I know he has final twos and alliances that I'm probably not aware of. I think he's a very smart guy. He wins in the most basic games that we play in the house. So I know he's playing this game good. And worst game, I would have to say Kyle [Capener] . I think that No. 1 with the showmance, and No. 2, he just doesn't talk game with a lot of people that I see ‘cause he sure didn't with me until it was down to him being on the block. So I think that maybe he's playing the worst game.”

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Comments / 2

TENNIS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

