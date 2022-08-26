ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered

FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
FULTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Free clothing store opening in new location

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Yakkers Pull Water Chestnuts In Minetto

MINETTO, NY – Working in cooperation with Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, members of the the local Oswego paddling group, the Yakkers, participated in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto. The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of...
MINETTO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheartoswego.com

Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Fundraiser October 15th

The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation is excited to announce their 3rd annual fundraising event this summer. Join them in celebrating the memory of Garrett and supporting Oswego local youth on October 15th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lake Elizabeth, 779 County Route 53, Oswego, NY, 13126. Adult tickets...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County To Hold Paper Shredding Event Sept. 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in front of the main office at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. County residents may bring up to five bankers’...
localsyr.com

How expensive is the Fair?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego

OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
Oswego County Today

September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced

OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service to offer emergency medical technician (EMT) training this fall. Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico hosts a course that...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Lowville liquor store busted for selling to underage customers

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville liquor store was found out of compliance with underage drinking laws. On August 23, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Lewis County in the town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson and the Village of Lowville. According to...
LOWVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Constellation Supports Stuff-A-Bus

OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine and Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly recently met with representatives from Constellation to accept their generous employee-driven donation of school supplies for this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign. “The employees of Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

