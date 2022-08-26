Read full article on original website
Magical Creature Coming To This Central NY Zoo For The First Time
Who doesn't love a photoshoot of a sheepish creature like this?. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is proud to introduce one of their sheep to the zoo. Their Armenian mouflon Sheep, named Sahak, is all grown up and living within the exhibit for his first time. Amermenian mouflon are...
Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered
FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
wwnytv.com
Free clothing store opening in new location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
Oswego Yakkers Pull Water Chestnuts In Minetto
MINETTO, NY – Working in cooperation with Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, members of the the local Oswego paddling group, the Yakkers, participated in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto. The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
iheartoswego.com
Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Fundraiser October 15th
The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation is excited to announce their 3rd annual fundraising event this summer. Join them in celebrating the memory of Garrett and supporting Oswego local youth on October 15th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lake Elizabeth, 779 County Route 53, Oswego, NY, 13126. Adult tickets...
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
Oswego County To Hold Paper Shredding Event Sept. 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in front of the main office at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. County residents may bring up to five bankers’...
localsyr.com
How expensive is the Fair?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego
OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
Disabled boy was in Syracuse apartment with 2 bodies for 3 days, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A boy found alive with two bodies inside a Syracuse apartment last week was with the corpses for three days, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. As a baby, the boy was badly injured by his father violently shaking him leaving the child blind...
Oxygen tube catches fire at Syracuse senior living facility; sends 2 to hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people went to the hospital Monday after a fire at a senior living facility in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse. Someone was smoking while wearing medical oxygen, when the tubing caught fire while connected to an oxygen-concentrator machine, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. Someone...
September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced
OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.
$2,250,000 home in Spafford: See 186 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market continues to be active in Onondaga County with 186 home sales recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Aug. 15 and Aug. 19. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 2-bath waterfront Cape Cod in the Town of Spafford that sold for $2,250,000.00. The home last sold for $992,000 in 2018. (See photos of the home)
Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service to offer emergency medical technician (EMT) training this fall. Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico hosts a course that...
informnny.com
Lowville liquor store busted for selling to underage customers
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville liquor store was found out of compliance with underage drinking laws. On August 23, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Lewis County in the town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson and the Village of Lowville. According to...
Constellation Supports Stuff-A-Bus
OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine and Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly recently met with representatives from Constellation to accept their generous employee-driven donation of school supplies for this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign. “The employees of Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 21 – August 27
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. Full story here. Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 29, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 276 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 22 to August 28) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported. The Oswego County Health Department announced that positive COVID-19 cases...
Oswego County Rabies Vaccination Clinics Start To Wind Down
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is winding down its annual rabies vaccination clinic schedule. Only two more clinics remain, including one planned for 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Minetto Volunteer Fire Department located at 12 Barrett Drive. Starting on Thursday, Sept....
