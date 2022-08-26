ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges

LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Has Interest In Re-Joining The New York Knicks

As a solid scoring veteran with 19 years of experience, Carmelo Anthony is a player that every team should be looking to sign this summer. And while things have been quiet for Melo so far this summer, that could be changing now due to developments in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve

Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
NBA
G League
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Troubling Charges

A longtime NBA player has officially pled guilty to some troubling charges this week. Terrence Williams, a longtime NBA veteran, has reportedly pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The 36-year-old former NBA player was in the league from 2009-13 and continued...
NBA
soultracks.com

Detroit celebrates David Washington's 22 years on the radio

(August 28, 2022) David Washington, from Detroit, MI, celebrated 22 years on the air with his show David Washington’s 20 Grand Revue Show, last weekend in the heart of Detroit at Bert’s Marketplace, a multi-purpose venue nestled right on Russell Street, the heart of Detroit’s market place.
DETROIT, MI

