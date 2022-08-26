Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
soultracks.com
Detroit celebrates David Washington's 22 years on the radio
(August 28, 2022) David Washington, from Detroit, MI, celebrated 22 years on the air with his show David Washington’s 20 Grand Revue Show, last weekend in the heart of Detroit at Bert’s Marketplace, a multi-purpose venue nestled right on Russell Street, the heart of Detroit’s market place.
