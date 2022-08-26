PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Phoenix hiking trails will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of the extreme heat. The trails have already shut down 11 times so far this year under the city’s new and permanent program, which closes some trails when an excessive heat warning is issued. For the first time, we are looking at whether this new program is working and how many mountain rescues Phoenix Fire has done this year compared to last.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO