AZFamily
Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
AZFamily
Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s widely known that a teacher shortage is impacting our state and our education. Now, we’re hearing from former teachers to talk about the reasons why they left the profession. Lupita Almanza, a former second-grade teacher, recently walked away from teaching after 11 years....
AZFamily
Less mountain rescues in Phoenix could be thanks to permanent program
East Valley Tribune
SUSD board expels gun-toting Arcadia student
The Scottsdale Unified School District voted last week to expel an Arcadia High School student for bringing a gun to school last year. The move was on the consent agenda and board members did not speak about the issue. The district did not name the student. The agenda noted the...
AZFamily
Tuesday is deadline to apply for Mesa’s housing voucher program
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t already, Tuesday is the deadline for folks to apply for the city of Mesa’s housing voucher program. And already they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. It’s been since 2016 that...
AZFamily
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
AZFamily
Shooting of 2 Phoenix officers is fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting in the city this year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The shooting on Sunday night of two Phoenix police officers marks the fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting of officers in the department this year, according to figures compiled by Arizona’s Family. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after...
AZFamily
Excessive heat in the Valley
1 Man Hospitalized In A Motorcycle Accident In Peoria (Peoria, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motorcycle accident took place on monday morning. The officials stated that a man was traveling on the eastbound lanes of [..]
AZFamily
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
AZFamily
Hamilton, Queen Creek high schools eligible for postseason play after appealing to the AIA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Valley high schools won their appeals after the Arizona Interscholastic Association found violations that disqualified them from the playoffs. Hamilton High School’s football team and Queen Creek’s baseball team were originally placed on probation on Aug. 15. According to AIA, Hamilton...
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire sees drop in mountain rescues partly due to trail closure program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Phoenix hiking trails will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of the extreme heat. The trails have already shut down 11 times so far this year under the city’s new and permanent program, which closes some trails when an excessive heat warning is issued. For the first time, we are looking at whether this new program is working and how many mountain rescues Phoenix Fire has done this year compared to last.
fox10phoenix.com
Shootout and barricade situation prompts lockdown of Maricopa elementary school; suspect dead
MARICOPA, Ariz. - An investigation is underway, according to officials in the town of Maricopa, following a shooting and barricade situation that culminated in the suspect's death on Aug. 29. "These are complicated and convoluted investigations," said Commander Stephen Judd with the Maricopa Police Department. "There’s a lot of moving...
AZFamily
Field Trip Friday: University of Arizona opens state's first veterinary school
GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. Being a part of the GCU Havocs gives students an opportunity to demonstrate school spirit. Something Good: Fostering futures. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Foster students are...
fox10phoenix.com
Volunteers come together to take Maricopa County shelter dogs on walks
MESA, Ariz. - Nearly 100 dogs are getting some exercise this weekend as part of a monthly event that takes place at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) in Mesa. It's an event put on once a month by the group Hope Whispers and the One Love Pitbull Foundation.
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Bluewater Grill Phoenix
Bluewater Grill has been a Phoenix staple since 2009. But as with many staples, there is always room for updates, expansion and culinary evolution. In June, the sustainable seafood restaurant moved from its original location on Camelback Road (impossible to miss when driving south on the 51 thanks to its glowing lights) to a new 8,000-sq.-ft. home just a mile away in Central Phoenix.
AZFamily
Police say Arizona criminals are using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, it was a normal trip to the mall, filled with lots of walking, talking, and other shoppers eager to find the latest fashion outfits on a packed back-to-school shopping day at the Chandler Mall. Suddenly, panic and chaos ensue as 30 shots ring out...
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
AZFamily
Waymo launches its self-driving service without backup drivers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley residents may have noticed Waymo autonomous cars making the rounds in and around downtown Phoenix. Starting Aug. 30, residents will start seeing them without backup drivers behind the wheel. The self-driving taxi service, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., recently published a video featuring...
kjzz.org
These Arizona residents are in danger of being cut off from their water supply
The Rio Verde Foothills is a hike, literally and figuratively. Winding through dirt roads and nestled between the mountains, it’s about an hour northeast of downtown Phoenix. The nearest grocery store is a 30 minutes away. Meredith DeAngelis moved here from Scottsdale. “It’s very different living up here. So...
