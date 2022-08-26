ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

AZFamily

Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s widely known that a teacher shortage is impacting our state and our education. Now, we’re hearing from former teachers to talk about the reasons why they left the profession. Lupita Almanza, a former second-grade teacher, recently walked away from teaching after 11 years....
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Less mountain rescues in Phoenix could be thanks to permanent program

Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

SUSD board expels gun-toting Arcadia student

The Scottsdale Unified School District voted last week to expel an Arcadia High School student for bringing a gun to school last year. The move was on the consent agenda and board members did not speak about the issue. The district did not name the student. The agenda noted the...
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Tuesday is deadline to apply for Mesa’s housing voucher program

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t already, Tuesday is the deadline for folks to apply for the city of Mesa’s housing voucher program. And already they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. It’s been since 2016 that...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Excessive heat in the Valley

The City of Mesa says they're seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. Chandler police are searching for a driver involved in a street race that left another man dead.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Fire sees drop in mountain rescues partly due to trail closure program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Phoenix hiking trails will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of the extreme heat. The trails have already shut down 11 times so far this year under the city’s new and permanent program, which closes some trails when an excessive heat warning is issued. For the first time, we are looking at whether this new program is working and how many mountain rescues Phoenix Fire has done this year compared to last.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Bluewater Grill Phoenix

Bluewater Grill has been a Phoenix staple since 2009. But as with many staples, there is always room for updates, expansion and culinary evolution. In June, the sustainable seafood restaurant moved from its original location on Camelback Road (impossible to miss when driving south on the 51 thanks to its glowing lights) to a new 8,000-sq.-ft. home just a mile away in Central Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Waymo launches its self-driving service without backup drivers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley residents may have noticed Waymo autonomous cars making the rounds in and around downtown Phoenix. Starting Aug. 30, residents will start seeing them without backup drivers behind the wheel. The self-driving taxi service, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., recently published a video featuring...
PHOENIX, AZ

