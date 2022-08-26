Read full article on original website
Ben Kingsley To Return As Trevor Slattery In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series
Oscar winner Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in the Marvel/Disney+ series Wonder Man, Deadline has confirmed. Slattery is a failed actor who posed as the main baddie, The Mandarin, in Iron Man 3. However, Tony Stark foils him. Slattery returned as a good guy in last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, ultimately teaming with the superhero’s side. He is taken prisoner by Shang-Chi’s father Xu Wenwu aka the Mandarin. The character also starred in the short film All Hail the King, which follows him in prison and getting released by one of the real Mandarin’s associates. Shang-Chi filmmaker...
Jordan Peele Says 'More Stories To Tell' in Nope Universe
Has Jordan Peele finished telling his most recent horror tale? Nope. During an interview with The New York Times, the 43-year-old filmmaker teased that sci-fi horror flick Nope could be part of a wider universe. After fans noticed that a character seen in the trailers (and listed on IMDB as “Nobody”) was cut from the final film, the director revealed that there’s a good reason for that.
Marvel Releases Emil Blonsky's Prison Haikus After Brief Teaser in She-Hulk
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. If you haven't watched just yet, dig into our spoiler-free reviews for Episode 1 and Episode 2!. Marvel has released some of the haikus that Emil Blonsky penned while being incarcerated following a brief teaser of his poetic writings in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Theaters to Offer $3 Tickets This Saturday to Celebrate National Cinema Day
More than 3,000 theaters across the U.S. are offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day, which is happening for the first time this Saturday, September 3. Tickets will be discounted from big chains such as AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and more in an unprecedented move that could just be a much-needed win for the industry.
Why Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is a Movie to Look Out for Gamers
Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Empire Middle East. Bollywood movies always have had their own unique way of telling stories, merging dramatic sequences with bombastic action, and dazzling dance numbers, while still keeping authentically connected to Indian culture. But its appeal beyond India has been quite limited, as its true-to-the-roots nature may not be for everyone.
Daniel Craig Forgot His Knives Out Accent While Making Glass Onion
Daniel Craig’s southern accent when he returns as detective Benoit Blanc may sound a bit different in the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Partly because Craig worked on a more “grounded” Southern accent for the role, but also because he forgot how to do the accent from the first movie.
Brandy to Star in The Eggers Brothers' Psychological Horror Film The Front Room
Grammy Award-winning musician and actress Brandy Norwood is set to star in The Front Room, the psychological horror film that will be the directorial debut of The Eggers Brothers. The Eggers Brothers are comprised of Max and Sam Eggers, the younger brothers of Robert Eggers, the director behind such films...
Sopranos Funko Pops Are Up for Preorder
Grab some gabagool, because Funko is releasing a new line of Funko Pop figures based on the beloved HBO show The Sopranos. Six figures will be available, including two iterations of Tony, plus Carmella, Silvio, Christopher Moltisanti, and of course Paulie Walnuts (RIP Tony Sirico). Most of the Sopranos Funkos are up for preoreder for $12.99 and will ship by the end of the year.
13 Former Child Actors Who Have Said They Would Never Have Chosen That Path
Sometimes, being a star isn't on your bucket list.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Watch the Trailer for the Movie Starring Daniel Radcliffe
Check out the fun trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, an upcoming movie starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood. Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird” Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.
Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols' Ashes Are Being Launched Into Space
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek legend who played Nyota Uhura and recently passed away, will have some of her ashes sent to space alongside wife of Star Trek creator Majel Barrett-Roddenberry and other legends from the series. As reported by Reuters, Nichols will be joined by Barrett-Roddenberry, who played Christine...
I Came By Review
I Came By premieres Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Netflix. I Came By is a slow, wicked thriller that contains a handful of surprising breaks to convention. It's a small, unassuming film featuring 1917's George MacKay as a vandal who, after a streak of breaking into rich people's homes, accidentally picks the wrong target in a devious serial killer played by Paddington and Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville. I Came By's third act may devolve a little bit into slugfest territory, but overall this is a rather shifty and shocking game of cat(s) and mouse.
Loopmancer - Systems Showcase Trailer
Learn more about Loopmancer in this systems showcase trailer for the cyberpunk action roguelite game, including a look at the story, how the gameplay loop and progression works, how choices affect the story and characters, multiple endings, a peek at melee weapons like the sky splitter, blast pistol, and more. The trailer also dives into various special skills through the use of chips, unlocking permanent moves and tenacity, enemies from various criminal organizations, and much more.
Legendary Entertainment Reportedly Moving Away From Its Partnership With Warner Bros. Following Recent Controversies
Following recent controversies, it seems like Warner Bros. Discovery has burned various bridges with talents all across Hollywood. With films and TV shows like Batgirl receiving the axe, creators are wary of working with the studio, as they are under the risk of being cancelled despite reaching advanced stages of production. However, it's not just the talent that seems to be moving away from Warner Bros., as studios and film companies are taking note as well.
Wild Arena Survivors - Launch Reveal Trailer
Wild Arena Survivors is available now on Android and iOS. Watch as a picturesque setting quickly turns into a hellish landscape in this launch trailer for Ubisoft's PvPvE mobile battle royale game. In Wild Arena Survivors, choose your survivor to fight in fast-paced battles with 40 players on one map....
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon
HBO’s Game of Thrones saw the return of dragons to Westeros after an almost two-century absence. Its prequel series House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin’s history of the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty titled Fire & Blood, is set way back when dragons were plentiful and dominated the skies of Westeros.
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
The (Unsurprising) Cancellation of Netflix's Resident Evil Series - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Coming as a complete shock to no one, Netflix has canceled its take on the Resident Evil franchise. While the Capcom survival horror show debuted in the Top 10 Netflix ranking, the series fell off in the following weeks. #ResidentEvil on #Netflix might have had potential, but it seemingly didn’t resonate with fans. In other entertainment news, the Peacock Twisted Metal live-action series has wrapped production. And a message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Hangar 13 Confirms The Development of a New Mafia Title
We had recently learned that a new Mafia game might be in the plans as Nick Baynes entered the scene as the new head for Hangar 13 Brighton. He was pivotal in the development of Mafia Definitive Edition and the Mafia Trilogy. The in development title had a codename called, 'Nero', and it was the story of the game was speculated to take place before the timeline of the trilogy. Learn more about it here.
Stargirl Season 3 Premiere Review - "The Murder"
Stargirl Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on The CW. The below review discusses some plot details, but no spoilers. DC's Stargirl is special. Its story, themes, and characters -- all of which developed organically over the course of the first two seasons -- ground themselves in the notion that how we treat each other matters. Its playful energy and steadfast commitment to its innate innocence instantly distanced it from its sister shows. Now, as the Arrowverse-adjacent superhero series enters its third season, showrunner Geoff Johns and the writers are pulling out all the stops to elevate it even further.
