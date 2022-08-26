Longtime Dickson County voice for social issues, 'golden rule' dies

Mary Wright’s words in the “Good News” column eight years ago encapsulate her outspoken voice urging Dickson County residents to treat each other equally and demand social justice.

“If all do what is right for each other, a better world this would be,” Wright wrote in the Jan. 28, 2015 edition of The Dickson Herald.

Also, she wrote, “We all need to do our part in achieving justice for every human being.”

Wright, died this month while living in California at age 86 after decades of urging Dickson County citizens to follow the golden rule, have faith, and hold public officials accountable.

In addition to the monthly column, Wright regularly made her presence felt at public meetings, rallies, protests and other events. She ran for a county commission seat and was a former president and longtime member of the Dickson County NAACP. Wright was among a group of Eno Road residents regularly trumpeting her belief that the county landfill was an issue for those citizens. Ultimately, the county would settle lawsuits with families in the area.

Wright, a Nashville native who was married to veteran Herbert for nearly 70 years, was a longtime member of Worley Furnace Missionary Baptist Church in Dickson. The pair traveled the world with their children as a military family with Herb in United States Air Force. They had four children: Ronald Wright, Bridget Huddleston, Lynette Wright, and Rosalind Wright.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. at Worley Furnace Missionary Baptist Church. Place of rest will be in the East Dickson Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be Friday Aug. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home and Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church.