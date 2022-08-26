Abilene Police lead detective describes Niblo killing as 'one of the most brutal'

The lead detective in the investigation into the killing of Thomas "Tom" Niblo in 2016 was taken aback when he entered the bedroom where the Abilene real estate agent was shot eight times.

"It was one of the most brutal murder scenes I'd seen in my career," said Det. John Wilson, now retired from the Abilene Police Department.

His statement Friday morning in 350th District Court began Day 4 in the trial of Luke Sweetser, who is accused in the death of Niblo, his brother-in-law. He was arrested Sept. 17, 2020 .

Judge Lee Hamilton is presiding.

Wilson was with APD for 14 years before retiring in December.

When Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey asked Wilson what made the crime so brutal, he said it was the amount of blood loss and the number of gunshots.

Jurors Friday also heard testimony from other APD detectives and an officer, an FBI electronics forensics specialist and a 16-year-old who in 2018 found a Glock 0.40-caliber handgun while in the creek behind his grandparents' property about 880 feet from the crime scene.

Tracking down Sweetser's whereabouts

Prior to Wilson's testimony, APD Det. Jonathan Merrick testified about data evidence from Sweetser's cellphone. Police collected the device while executing a search warrant at the defendant's residence.

Based on cellphone records, the device was powered off and not pinging cell towers the night before the shooting, which occurred about 6:15 a.m.

The first activity on Sweetser's cellphone was at 9:18 a.m. the day of the shooting when he received a text from his wife's cellphone that said, "Where are you?" He replied a few seconds later, "I'm here."

Sweetser's wife, Ellouise, was identified in court as Anne Campbell when she took the stand Thursday to testify. The couple divorced in 2021.

Merrick discussed how police initially conducted the investigation, first contacting neighbors, searching the area and executing search warrants to collect evidence from the crime scene and Sweetser residence.

Two detectives wearing waders also walked through Elm Creek behind the Niblo residence to drag a large magnet across the bottom. Merrick said water got deeper farther away from the Niblo residence and started to fill his partner's waders.

A dive team from the Texas Department of Public Safety came to assist in the creek search, but no evidence was found, Merrick said.

When asked by defense attorney Lynn Ingalsbe about whether they checked the creek about 880 feet away from the Niblo residence, where a firearm was later found, Merrick said he did not believe so.

How Sweetser became person of interest

During his almost two hours on the stand, Wilson said Sweetser was identified as a person of interest quickly in the investigation.

Stamey asked why.

Wilson cited ongoing family arguments concerning the estate, the Sweetsers' financial troubles and the defendant missing the morning of the shooting. He had not shown up for work on time as usual at the Abilene location of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.

At BCBSTX, police obtained Niblo's timecard records − when he clocked in and out. From when he started work there Nov. 15, 2016, to prior to the day of the shooting, Sweetser clocked in on time or early.

The day of the shooting, he clocked in late. His BCBSTX employment records end Dec. 16, 2016.

Sweetser's cellphone records also indicate that when the device powered on at 9:18 a.m. the day of the killing, he was near the family storage warehouse at 342 Mesquite St., Wilson said.

Police also obtained from the Sweetser residence journals in a bedside nightstand. The journals belonged to Sweetser, based on information from Campbell and writings about his family inside the journals, Wilson said.

The journals indicate Sweetser was focused on having money, the detective said.

For the first 120 day of the investigation, Campbell did not cooperate with police, Wilson said. She then came to the police station to talk with him and had stated her husband had moved out of the family residence.

Wilson said he discussed the journals with her.

"It seemed the more I talked to her, the more she realized he did it," Wilson said.

When cross-examined by Ingalsbe, Wilson said Sweetser's DNA was not on evidence collected from the crime scene.

Following other leads

Merrick said police interviewed a man whose cellphone number showed as an incoming call on Campbell's cellphone. The man told police he often loaned his phone and did not have information about the case.

The man resided at a halfway house at the time, and police accounted for his whereabouts the morning of the shooting, Merrick said.

Police initially considered Cheryl Niblo a person of interest and had her hands swabbed for gunshot residue the morning of the shooting. The swabs tested negative, Wilson said.

Then-APD Sgt. Will Ford, who since left the department to work for Taylor County District Attorney's Office, also testified that in April 2017 he asked Cheryl Niblo "tough questions" in a police station interview. He said he used aggressive interviewing tactics, including saying she was lying.

Cheryl Niblo was composed during the interview. Her story was consistent with previous police interviews, Ford said, and she was ruled out as a suspect.

Following Sweetser's electronic trail

Before Ford took the stand, Sgt. Chris Milliorn of APD's cyber crimes unit and FBI digital forensics examiner Hazem Naguib testified about the analysis of the computers, laptops and cellphones collected at the Sweetser residence.

Ford later explained to jurors the documents, emails and Internet searches found on the electronic devices, including:

∎ Email from a company that sold knives and swords, confirming a purchase of an unspecified machete and other knives. The message did not list the models purchased.

∎ A visit to Amazon.com that referenced Ontario Knife Company, which produces machetes and other knives. An Ontario Knife Company machete was found at the creek behind the Niblo residence the day of the killing.

∎ An email from Sweetser in 2012 that referenced his inclusion in his Twitter handle a statement that when he dies he wants it to be with a machete in one hand, an M16 rifle in the other and taking down as many zombies as possible.

∎ Emails that discussed conflicts concerning the Niblo family business partnership and correspondence with a Dallas attorney on the matter.

∎ A 2013 email in which Sweetser writes that he is more accurate with a 0.40-caliber Glock than another firearm in making head shots.

Ford also testified about finding in Sweetser's journals plans for financial success and personal success.

What made those entries stand out, however, was next to one list was a photo of a woman being sodomized. Other pornographic images also were found, Ford said.

Handgun found in creek

Hayden Hall, 16, testified in the afternoon about finding a handgun in Elm Creek behind his grandparents' house at 1201 S. Leggett Drive on Aug. 9, 2018. Hall said he often visited the creek to look for "sticks and stuff."

He went down the trail from his grandparents' back yard to the wooded creek area to retrieve a beach ball that caught his eye. Much of the creek was muddy, with debris and some puddles, based on photos of the scene presented by Assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner.

While retrieving the beach ball, Hall saw a handgun in the mud. Hall said he thought it was a toy and picked it up. A spider was inside the empty magazine chamber, so he banged the gun.

Hall said he then remembered seeing a YouTube video of a man who picked up a gun with a stick. The teen dropped the gun, picked it up with a stick and took it up to his grandparents' back yard. The grandparents called police.

Grandfather Donald Steele next testified that about 12 APD officers came to the residence and searched the creek, which has two bends along his property. Steele said officers had previously searched the creek, which can range from being muddy to having flowing water.

Steele stated that an officer. on the day the gun was found, said previous police searches ended at the first bend closest to the Niblo house.

The gun, which Steele recognized as a 0.40-caliber Glock, was found closer to the second bend. The gun was in "pretty bad" condition, Steele said.

APD officer Chris Hall next testified about taking the muddy handgun into evidence. The officer wore a glove to wipe the mud to see the serial number, which was photographed.

Officer Hall was the last witness of the day.

Attorneys did not ask during the trial if there was any connection between the teen who found the gun and the officer with the same last name.

The trial resumes Monday.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to show that the handgun was found in Elm Creek about 880 feet from the Niblo residence.

