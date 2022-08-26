ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of stealing items out of four vehicles in an area subdivision. The sheriff’s office said the burglaries took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27 in the South Haven...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Fluker, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

A violent weekend in Baton Rouge: 3 murders in under 24 hours rupture lull in killings

The man known around the neighborhood as “TC” was getting his life together when violence came knocking. He had just landed a job at a popular seafood restaurant, Parrain’s, a restaurant manager said. "TC" had scraped together cash to buy a bike and would brave scorching summer afternoons to ride 9 miles to work from his Brookstown apartment. He kept to himself, neighbors said, but was prone to displays of generosity — like the time he invited a family facing eviction to crash at his place.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Hung jury declared in murder trial

The court trial against a man who was accused of killing a Livonia man outside of a bar last year ended in a hung jury on August 18 at the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse. Judge Tonya Lurry made the declaration after the jury could not get a unanimous verdict of second-degree murder against Ronald Campbell, 17, for the shooting death of Trey Allen, 21, outside RAXX Bar and Grill on September 18, 2021.
LIVONIA, LA
L'Observateur

Update regarding neglect of dog in Vacherie

The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately.
VACHERIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Explosives
brproud.com

DoorDash driver suspected in assault case on LSU campus arrested

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University confirmed Monday (August 29) evening that the suspect wanted in connection with a recent attempted kidnapping on LSU campus has been arrested. According to LSU Police, Lazariel Archilla was identified as the suspect. He met with detectives at the LSU Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend across Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge Police detectives responded to four different shootings and a stabbing from August, 27 through August, 28. Three of those shootings were deadly. Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspects responsible for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox8live.com

Another Bogalusa shooting leaves man in critical condition, suspect arrested

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Another shooting in Bogalusa early Monday (Aug. 29) left a man critically injured and a suspect quickly taken into custody, police said. Derrick Henry Williams Jr., 21, was booked with attempted second-degree murder and other charges in the wake of a confrontation that ended in gunfire around 1:41 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C, Bogalusa police said.
BOGALUSA, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Buddhist leader center of civil suit after allegedly impregnating nun

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Buddhist leader in Baton Rouge is at the center of a civil suit after being accused of sexual misconduct and mismanagement. Members of the Tam Bao Temple alleged that Abbot Quyen Van Ho, whose religious name is Thich Dao Quang, has a number of times recruited women from Vietnam to Baton Rouge, only to become sexually inappropriate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help identifying car theft suspect

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of a vehicle theft from the Dollar General Store on Wardline Road. Chief Jimmy Travis reports that shortly after 8:00 PM on August 22, 2022, an unknown black male stole a tan Chevrolet Equinox which had been left running and unoccupied outside the store. The owner, who was shopping inside the store, left the running vehicle parked in a handicapped space near the entrance of the store. The suspect, upon exiting the store, walked past the vehicle but quickly doubled-back and entered the driver’s seat before leaving in an unknown direction.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Juveniles involved in Destrehan shooting

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan on Saturday, August 27, 2022, around 12:30 A.M. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 12:30 A.M. based on the report of gunfire. When deputies arrived at the...
DESTREHAN, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help finding runaway juvenile; may be in LaPlace

Aubrey Parker has been located in good health. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old female runaway. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Aubrey Parker exited her friend’s residence in Luling, LA and did not return home. Aubrey told her friend a “cousin” was picking her up. Aubrey’s mother contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported her as a runaway when she failed to return.
LULING, LA
brproud.com

27-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department made an arrest that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened in the 4600 block of Plank Road on Aug. 14. Investigators believe that 27-year-old Desmond Coates is connected to the shooting death of 35-year-old Jeremy Williams that...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy