The man known around the neighborhood as “TC” was getting his life together when violence came knocking. He had just landed a job at a popular seafood restaurant, Parrain’s, a restaurant manager said. "TC" had scraped together cash to buy a bike and would brave scorching summer afternoons to ride 9 miles to work from his Brookstown apartment. He kept to himself, neighbors said, but was prone to displays of generosity — like the time he invited a family facing eviction to crash at his place.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO