THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorney suggests stiffer penalties for parents pulling strings of juvenile crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An attorney who spent some time as a state senator is hoping his former colleagues will step in after a woman was accused of using her two sons to help her steal. Surveillance video of the alleged crime obtained by the 9News Investigators shows one...
LPSO arrests 24 year-old Baton Rouge man
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Tyland Charles, 24, of Baton Rouge following a week-long operation investigating recent catalytic converter thefts.
brproud.com
Law enforcement warns citizens of ‘slider’ car burglary method
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Law enforcement wants residents to remain vigilant when it comes to car burglaries. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office, over 30 car burglaries happen each night. Now there is another type of car theft that deputies are warning residents about.
brproud.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of stealing items out of four vehicles in an area subdivision. The sheriff’s office said the burglaries took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27 in the South Haven...
theadvocate.com
A violent weekend in Baton Rouge: 3 murders in under 24 hours rupture lull in killings
The man known around the neighborhood as “TC” was getting his life together when violence came knocking. He had just landed a job at a popular seafood restaurant, Parrain’s, a restaurant manager said. "TC" had scraped together cash to buy a bike and would brave scorching summer afternoons to ride 9 miles to work from his Brookstown apartment. He kept to himself, neighbors said, but was prone to displays of generosity — like the time he invited a family facing eviction to crash at his place.
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for trio accused of overnight armed robbery on Gloria Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. Deputies arrived in the 200 block of Gloria Dr. and initiated an investigation. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that “several people...
West Side Journal
Hung jury declared in murder trial
The court trial against a man who was accused of killing a Livonia man outside of a bar last year ended in a hung jury on August 18 at the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse. Judge Tonya Lurry made the declaration after the jury could not get a unanimous verdict of second-degree murder against Ronald Campbell, 17, for the shooting death of Trey Allen, 21, outside RAXX Bar and Grill on September 18, 2021.
L'Observateur
Update regarding neglect of dog in Vacherie
The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately.
brproud.com
DoorDash driver suspected in assault case on LSU campus arrested
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University confirmed Monday (August 29) evening that the suspect wanted in connection with a recent attempted kidnapping on LSU campus has been arrested. According to LSU Police, Lazariel Archilla was identified as the suspect. He met with detectives at the LSU Police...
Several people robbed at gunpoint on Gloria Drive in EBR
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Tuesday morning armed robbery is under investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say it happened around 1 a.m. on Gloria Drive near Florida Boulevard. They added three unknown men robbed several people at gunpoint outside of a residence in the area.
brproud.com
BRPD searching for suspect in reported shooting on Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at an active scene where shots were fired in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Ave. SWAT arrived on the scene. Police on the scene tell us that they are searching for a shooter. A witness spoke about...
Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend across Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge Police detectives responded to four different shootings and a stabbing from August, 27 through August, 28. Three of those shootings were deadly. Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspects responsible for...
fox8live.com
Another Bogalusa shooting leaves man in critical condition, suspect arrested
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Another shooting in Bogalusa early Monday (Aug. 29) left a man critically injured and a suspect quickly taken into custody, police said. Derrick Henry Williams Jr., 21, was booked with attempted second-degree murder and other charges in the wake of a confrontation that ended in gunfire around 1:41 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C, Bogalusa police said.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Buddhist leader center of civil suit after allegedly impregnating nun
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Buddhist leader in Baton Rouge is at the center of a civil suit after being accused of sexual misconduct and mismanagement. Members of the Tam Bao Temple alleged that Abbot Quyen Van Ho, whose religious name is Thich Dao Quang, has a number of times recruited women from Vietnam to Baton Rouge, only to become sexually inappropriate.
brproud.com
Chase with speeds up to 110 mph ends with crash, arrest of juvenile in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are still investigating after troopers were led on what ended up being two separate pursuits overnight. LSP responded around 2 a.m. to a report of two stolen vehicles. During the pursuit, the vehicles were clocked going 110 mph by the...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help identifying car theft suspect
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of a vehicle theft from the Dollar General Store on Wardline Road. Chief Jimmy Travis reports that shortly after 8:00 PM on August 22, 2022, an unknown black male stole a tan Chevrolet Equinox which had been left running and unoccupied outside the store. The owner, who was shopping inside the store, left the running vehicle parked in a handicapped space near the entrance of the store. The suspect, upon exiting the store, walked past the vehicle but quickly doubled-back and entered the driver’s seat before leaving in an unknown direction.
L'Observateur
Juveniles involved in Destrehan shooting
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan on Saturday, August 27, 2022, around 12:30 A.M. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 12:30 A.M. based on the report of gunfire. When deputies arrived at the...
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help finding runaway juvenile; may be in LaPlace
Aubrey Parker has been located in good health. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old female runaway. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Aubrey Parker exited her friend’s residence in Luling, LA and did not return home. Aubrey told her friend a “cousin” was picking her up. Aubrey’s mother contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported her as a runaway when she failed to return.
brproud.com
27-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department made an arrest that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened in the 4600 block of Plank Road on Aug. 14. Investigators believe that 27-year-old Desmond Coates is connected to the shooting death of 35-year-old Jeremy Williams that...
Louisiana State Police investigate chase through parts of Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a chase through parts of Baton Rouge early Monday morning. A spokesman with the agency says the chase involved two vehicles and began on I-10 headed west near Highland Road. At some point during the chase, Louisiana State Police say...
