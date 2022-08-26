Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
36% of Americans say living with your parents is “bad for society”
In fact, in a newly released Pew Research Center survey, 36% of Americans say living with your parents is actually “bad for society.” The survey found that 16% say it’s a good move, and almost half said that it doesn’t make a difference.
Comments / 0