MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
02-08-16-30-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, eight, sixteen, thirty, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
MassCash
07-14-19-27-29
(seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Mega Millions
06-27-30-38-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2
(six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $153,000,000
Numbers Evening
1-5-9-8
(one, five, nine, eight)
Numbers Midday
7-4-4-8
(seven, four, four, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
