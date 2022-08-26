ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

9-1-0-9, FB: 9

(nine, one, zero, nine; FB: nine)

