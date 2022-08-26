DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
02-08-16-30-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, eight, sixteen, thirty, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
06-27-30-38-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2
(six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $153,000,000
Multi-Win Lotto
02-03-08-11-14-24
(two, three, eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $63,000
Play 3 Day
9-7-2
(nine, seven, two)
Play 3 Night
2-6-5
(two, six, five)
Play 4 Day
9-7-1-3
(nine, seven, one, three)
Play 4 Night
5-8-9-4
(five, eight, nine, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
Comments / 0