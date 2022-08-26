AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
Cash 3 Midday
8-8-3
(eight, eight, three)
Cash 4 Evening
9-4-5-6
(nine, four, five, six)
Cash 4 Midday
6-7-5-3
(six, seven, five, three)
Lucky For Life
02-08-16-30-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, eight, sixteen, thirty, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
06-27-30-38-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2
(six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $153,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
06-08-12-24-33
(six, eight, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
