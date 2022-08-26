ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Secret rooms, Tower of Terror elevator: See top new luxury listing

By WFTV.com News Staff, Alex Soderstrom
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Beyond the door at 10120 Enchanted Oak Drive is another dimension: a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind.

OK, that’s actually the description of The Twilight Zone TV series, but the Enchanted Oak Drive house that just hit the market for $10 million does tap into that energy through its inclusion of an elevator straight out of Disney’s The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride.

The 9,713-square-foot estate was listed for sale Aug. 22. It’s the priciest house to be listed in metro Orlando since June 29, and it’s the metro’s sixth-most-expensive home listing, according to the Orlando Regional Realtor Association.

