Restaurant chain from Vegas opens new location here

By WFTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Las Vegas-based restaurant chain CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog has opened its first Florida location at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando.

CrunCheese offers a twist on the traditional American corn dog: The base of the CrunCheese dog is either sausage, cheese, rice cake, or half-sausage and half-cheese. The dogs are coated in batters including panko, a squid ink batter or a panko batter with potato cubes. Toppings include a garlic Parmesan sauce, cheese mustard, or hot sauce.

The Waterford Lakes location at 465 N. Alafaya Trail was a perfect choice, said Orlando franchise co-owner Danny Huang, because it's close to the University of Central Florida while having the foot traffic of a large shopping complex.

Man finds rare purple pearl in clam appetizer at Delaware restaurant A Pennsylvania man on vacation got far more than a meal when he ordered clams at a restaurant, finding a rare purple pearl inside his appetizer. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

