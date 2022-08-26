Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

DENVER (AP) — A prison psychologist said Tuesday that a mentally ill man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 is substantially likely to be made well enough to stand trial if he is given anti-psychotic medication. Lea Ann Preston Baecht testified during a hearing in federal court to determine whether Robert Dear should be forcibly medicated to treat what she and previous experts have diagnosed as delusional disorder. Preston Baecht said she did not think psychotherapy alone would help Dear because he does not have an understanding of his illness, which she said is mainly marked by beliefs of being persecuted by others, including former President Barack Obama and the FBI. “I don’t believe there is a less intrusive option in Mr. Dear’s case,” Preston Baecht said. Dear responded by shouting “Marijuana!” — one of many outbursts from him during the hearing. When Preston Baecht said she did not think there would be any side effects from the medication that would make him incompetent to stand trial — meaning not being able to communicate with his attorneys or help in his defense — Dear loudly said “Bull—-t.”

