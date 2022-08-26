ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trenton Officers Arrested In Motel Incident: Report

A Mercer County sheriff’s officer and a Trenton detective were charged with assault after a physical altercation at a motel in Burlington County, NJ.com reports. A Pennsylvania man was also charged with simple assault following the Saturday, Aug. 20 fight at the Route 206 Best Western motel in Bordentown Township, the outlet reports citing police.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

2 police officers charged with assault following scuffle at hotel

A Trenton police officer and Mercer County sheriff’s officer each face a simple assault charge following a fight with another person at a Bordentown Township motel last weekend, officials say. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton detective, and sheriff’s officer Matt Sickler, were involved in an Aug. 20 incident with a...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

'Suspicious Death' Probed In Burlington County

Authorities have launched what they say is a "suspicious death" investigation after a woman's body was found in a Burlington County home, they said. The unidentified woman's body was found sometime in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 29 in a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

STATE POLICE CHARGE 8, SEIZE GUNS AND MORE THAN $117K IN DRUGS

Bridgeton, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number and registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.
BRIDGETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bordentown, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Bordentown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

One Dead, Two Wounded In Newark Shooting

One person was killed and two others hurt in a Newark shooting overnight, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Mitchell Place around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say

FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Violent Crime#Trenton Police#Trentonian#The U S Marshal
Daily Voice

State Police Arrest 8, Seize $118K Worth Of Drugs, Weapons In Cumberland County

New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects with various weapons and drug offenses. Troopers seized $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons in Cumberland County. While investigating the distribution of narcotics in Cumberland County, troopers from the State Police Metro South Unit obtained information that Jermina Lewis, 48, of Bridgeton, was distributing crack cocaine in the area. Through various investigative means, troopers determined that Lewis was operating out of two residences in Fairfield Township and Bridgeton City.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Heroin Dealer Convicted In Federal Court

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Matt “Mack” Jones, 39, of Bensalem, PA, was convicted at trial of multiple narcotics offenses including distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. In January 2018, New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia DEA, New Jersey (Camden)...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sanatogapost.com

New Jersey Man Arrested After Casino ‘Disturbance’

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 35-year-old New Brunswick NJ man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and also faces charges of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, following a “physical contact” incident that occurred on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, according to a Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) report.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
Paterson Times

Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS Philly

Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of the Philadelphia barbershop where a 4-year-old boy was shot in the city's Olney section Sunday is urging the gunman to turn himself in. It happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.Police revealed Monday that a gunman walked into the barbershop not to get a haircut but to confront a man he had a beef with. That's when their argument turned violent and a 4-year-old was hit in the crossfire.  Police say the boy was sitting in a barber's chair, waiting for his father to pay for his haircut...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy