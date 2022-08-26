ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WannaBe
3d ago

How old is their Daughter by the Way; and Where was She? I am Curious🤔 because She could be the One that Gave him Access to the House.

Deborah Belton
3d ago

Yes I agree with you!Just who left the door unlock especially if there's a teenage daughter in the house somebody knows more than their saying !

game changer
3d ago

Stop the madness she knows him. Why did the parents wake up to the shower running water and not the daughter. FREE HIM NOW!

fox26houston.com

NE Houston parents say 6-year-old escaped attempted kidnapping by head-butting suspect

HOUSTON - A northeast Houston family is speaking with FOX 26 after they say their 6-year-old daughter was almost kidnapped while playing with her older sister in a yard. "It’s terrifying. It’s something that’s terrifying, your kids can't play outside anymore and I don’t feel safe," says Paulisha Jefferson, the 6-year-old’s mother. "My biggest thing is for everybody to be aware."
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Channelview native, Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin remembered as devoted son, husband, father, and colleague

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a colleague who was shot and killed on Sunday evening in Atascocita. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was gunned down while picking up dinner for his family near Madera Run Parkway and Timber Forest around 6:30 p.m.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Murder Suspect's Suicide in Willis

WILLIS, TX -- On August 30, 2022 at around 06:50 am MCTXSheriff Deputies and Willis Police Department were dispatched to an assist agency call at the Kroger Marketplace in the 12600 block of IH 45 in Willis, TX. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was conducting surveillance on a suspect wanted in the Friendswood double shooting that occurred the evening of August 29, 2022 in Harris County.
WILLIS, TX
The Associated Press

Neighbors, police: Eviction possibly set off fatal shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Robin Ahrens was getting ready to go to work at a doughnut shop in the middle of the night when he heard what sounded like fireworks coming from the back parking lot of his apartment house in southwest Houston. Ahrens, 53, walked down a hall to investigate around 1 a.m. Sunday. He looked out a window and saw one of his neighbors at the complex standing behind a car and firing a shotgun at other neighbors who were fleeing a fire that police say the gunman had started to lure them out of their rooms. Minutes later, Michael James, who had worked late at a restaurant, came home to the apartment house and found his room ablaze. After trying to call 911, James, 62, began walking away when he was shot in the back. The gunman ended up shooting five neighbors, killing three of them. Bleeding, James fled to the front of the apartment house, where he found Houston police. Officers found the gunman across the street in the parking lot of a medical supply store, where he was fatally shot.
HOUSTON, TX

