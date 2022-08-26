ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Niblo Murder Trial: Day 4 reveals suspect’s phone off during murder, pings near victim’s family warehouse when turned on

By Karley Cross, Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ED08z_0hWkoGIo00

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) ― Two Abilene police detectives who investigated the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo testified during Day four of the trial, revealing the suspect’s phone was off during the murder, then pinged at a suspicious location when it was turned on, and the wife of the suspect was not cooperative with officers for 120 days.

Follow the trial:

Trial day 3 end: Victim’s sister talks about fight for power with family business & money in day 3, cart full of seized electronics wheeled into court Trial day 3: Co-worker presents new dispute between Niblo, suspect… And where’s the missing key only the suspect knew about? Trial day 2 end: Details of family dispute surface as testimony gets personal, suspect tells police he ‘does not have an alibi’ Trial day 2: 9-1-1 call from wife plays in court, ‘I just heard so many shots, please help’ Trial day 1 end: No evidence presented connects suspect to crime… And what’s with the machete? Trial day 1: Opening statements describe wife’s ‘fight for her life,’ claim teen found murder weapon 2 years later

First to testify was Detective Jonathan Merrick, who started off by talking about canvassing nearby neighbors the day of the crime.

He interviewed the next-door neighbor, who said she heard someone banging on her back door sometime after 6:00 a.m. December 12, 2016 – the morning Niblo was shot and killed at his home on Woodridge Drive.

This person also rang her front doorbell several times, but she never answered. The neighbor reported also finding a pill bottle on her fence.

Detective Merrick then spoke on some items of evidence he found on the cell phone of suspect Luke Sweetser, who was Niblo’s brother-in-law, married to his sister Ellouise.

Around 3:45 a.m. the morning of the murder, Ellouise called Luke Sweetser’s phone twice, asking where he was. One of the calls left a 90 second voice message, but that was not played in court.

Luke then called Ellouise back around 9:05 a.m., about three hours after Niblo was killed. The two met up to have a discussion around 9:18 that morning. They had a brief exchange via text message, trying to find each other when they arrived.

At the end of his testimony, Detective Merrick described Abilene police efforts to drag a magnet through the creek behind the Niblo home the day of the murder, and he said they didn’t find anything but also didn’t get too far down the creek because the water level was very high.

A Texas Department of Public Safety dive team also didn’t find anything in the creek, but Detective Merrick was unsure of how far down they searched.

Next, lead detective John Wilson took the stand, giving insight into the test results of a lot of evidence, which was previously mentioned during the trial.

Det. Wilson said no blood was found on the pajamas of Tom’s wife, Cheryl Niblo, though some preliminary spots were sent for further testing. Her hands were also clear of any gunshot residue.

He also confirmed that Luke’s DNA was not found on any items of evidence that were swabbed, including a machete found by the creek behind the Niblo home, all shell casings from the crime scene, as well as several areas and doors around the Niblo home. Det. Wilson then confirmed two 40 caliber guns seized during the investigation so far – one from Tom’s closet and one from Luke’s belongings at the Niblo family warehouse on Mesquite Street – were both cleared by ballistics testing from being the murder weapon.

Det. Wilson also talked more about Luke’s phone, saying it was turned off the night before and morning of the murder, until after 9:00 a.m., when it pinged near the Niblo Family Warehouse on Mesquite Street.

This was before Luke was informed of the homicide. In previous testimony, Ellouise confirmed she broke the news to him during the 9:05 a.m. phone call.

Instead, Luke was supposed to be at work. Detective Wilson discussed Luke’s work history, pulling up a time log from Blue Cross Blue Shield, where he began employment in November 2016.

The log showed Luke was on time or early every day but the day of the murder, December 12, 2016.

Detectives thought it was suspicious he was near Mesquite Street instead of at work, so they searched the Mesquite Heat warehouse extensively but found not items of evidence related to Tom’s murder.

Through financial records and personal journals belonging to Luke, Det. Wilson said he learned money was very important to the Sweetsers, and that they were struggling when the murder occurred.

Det. Wilson then confirmed that the Sweetsers did not directly profit after the murder, but he did say it gave her more power with the family LLC by taking away Tom Niblo’s vote.

He also revealed that Syd Niblo, the father of Tom and Ellouise, would give his children lots of money but when he died in June 2016, that stopped.

The Sweetsers were also, according to Det. Wilson, working towards changing Syd’s will because Tom was named as an executor and Ellouise was not, and they were trying to make changes to the LLC. Detective Wilson said he believed Tom was one obstacle that stood in the way of their efforts.

During his testimony, Detective Wilson noted this was, “One of the most brutal murders [he’s] ever seen in [his] career.”

BigCountryHomepage.com will continue to provides updates on testimony from court as Luke Sweetser stands trial for murder. Check back for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Suspect’s phone pings around victim’s property while on vacation 2 weeks before crime, strange internet searches highlighted in court

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The afternoon session of day five in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo was largely dedicated to data, which showed the suspect was at various places around Niblo’s home while he was on vacation two weeks prior to the crime, and strange internet searches that were […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: ‘There are worse things than being a killer’ suspect’s journal entries read in court, closing arguments set to begin

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Closing arguments are set to begin Tuesday afternoon in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo, after jurors spent the morning hearing continued testimony from a police sergeant, who cited the suspect’s personal journals in court, including one passage that said, “there are worse things than being […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

NEW DETAILS: Abilene Animal Services burglary suspect steals shelter van, leaves wallet with ID in vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Friday morning investigation into a burglary at the Abilene Animal Services building resulted in the release of multiple dogs, harming several and killing one. The suspect, George Jones, 38, of Abilene was arrested that afternoon. Through weekend police reports, it was discovered that officers were able to locate the culprit […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for assaulting elderly father, interfering with his call to 9-1-1 for help

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 900 block of South 25th Street – Burglary of BuildingThe Abilene Animal Services building was […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD locates Abilene Animal Shelter burglary suspect hours after break-in, adds Animal Cruelty & Theft charges to rap sheet

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man who broke into the Abilene Animal Shelter, resulting in 10 missing dogs and killing one, was arrested just hours after the break-in. The arrest was made through the Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Major Investigations Property Crimes Unit. 38-year-old George Jones was arrested through a matching description of the burglary […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fiery Head-On Crash Kills Two Teens in the Big Country

ROBY, TX – Two teenagers from Snyder were killed in a fiery crash outside of Roby on Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 27 at around 6:06 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to US Highway 180, about 7.6 miles west of Roby, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV that had crash in the middle of the roadway and had caught on fire. The trooper's report confirmed that both vehicles completely burned in the crash. There were two occupants in the Sentra. Through…
ROBY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Niblo
BigCountryHomepage

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial day 3 wrap: Family, finance & a missing house key

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Day three of the Murder trial of well-known Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo, closed out Thursday. Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law is accused of killing Niblo in his home in December 2016. Latest out of trial: Thursday’s trial consisted mainly of testimony from family. Witnesses took the stand as follows: Chris Tucker […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man violates protective order just after being released from jail, attempts to crawl through victim’s bedroom window

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of South 15th Street – Family Violence AssaultA woman reported that her husband […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Ktab
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Co-worker presents new dispute between Niblo, suspect in day 3… And where’s the missing key only the suspect knew about?

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Testimony continued Thursday in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo, as jurors heard from several witnesses, including a former co-worker who presented a new dispute between Niblo and the suspect, an APD detective, and Niblo’s mother and daughter, who painted a picture of financial and power […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Victim’s sister talks about fight for power with family business & money in day 3, cart full of seized electronics wheeled into court

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Day three of testimony in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo was still largely centered around the family business and estate, with the victim’s sister taking the stand and revealing her attempts to get more power. Abilene police detectives also went over some of their evidence, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder: No evidence presented during Trial Day 1 connects suspect to crime… And what’s with the machete?

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo continued with the questioning of a forensics expert, a detective, and the owner of a home security system, but none of the witness testimony so far has connected the suspect to the crime. Tuesday’s afternoon session began […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

‘Keep them out of the adult prison system, out of the cemetery’: Taylor County reports increase in severe crimes committed by children

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― During a recent budget presentation, a Taylor County juvenile probation officer said there was a growing issue countywide and she first noticed it about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t an increase in crimes being committed by minors, but the severity of the crime has gotten noticeably worse. […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: Day 1 Niblo Murder Trial wrap, responding officers testify

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one of the Murder trial of well-known Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo, closed out Tuesday. Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law is accused of killing Niblo in his home in December 2016. Latest out of trial: Tuesday’s trial closed out with hearing testimony, mostly, from personnel with the Abilene Police Department (APD): […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy