QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. I’m a two-year-old min-pin mix looking for a furever home. The people at the shelter say I’m a playful, and high energy pup! I have to say I agree with them! I’ll definitely keep you on your toes! I’m looking for an adult only home where I can be your only pet. So, what do ya say? Think I could be your next best furever friend?

MILAN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO