MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois parents rally against DCFS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tspr.org

Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’

Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
MACOMB, IL
KWQC

Drought conditions affecting southeast Iowa and west central Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While most locations in the TV6 viewing area have received seasonable rainfall this summer, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois have moderate drought conditions. The latest Drought Monitor released on August 25 has abnormally dry to moderate drought locations in southern Iowa and west central...
BURLINGTON, IA
NBC Chicago

As Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Near, Here's What to Know About Distribution, Eligibility and More

In just a matter of weeks, residents across Illinois will start receiving tax relief rebate checks. On Sept. 12, the state of Illinois will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Payments won't go out to everyone immediately, as distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois health officials report counties' COVID-19 transmission levels

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that as of Friday, Aug. 26, 81 Illinois counties are at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels. The Southern Seven Health Department reports that six of the counties in the region it serves are listed at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
KAAL-TV

Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa

The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
IOWA STATE
WGN News

Pritzker signs bill to improve nursing homes in Illinois

More help could be on the way for nursing home residents and staff members in Illinois thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. The governor signed House Bill 246, better known as the Nursing Home Rate Reform Bill, into law Tuesday afternoon in Chicago. The bill plans to bring more than $700 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTAX

Afternoon, evening storms

Strong to severe storms are in the forecast for Illinois, but the National Weather Service says they are expected to miss the Springfield area. A briefing from Nicole Albano, a meteorologist at the NWS’ Lincoln office, included the news that there is a small – as in greater than zero – chance of tornadoes and hail. Most of the storm is expected to include Havana, Peoria, and – perhaps – northern McLean County.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
QuadCities.com

This Week’s Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is… Frankie!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. I’m a two-year-old min-pin mix looking for a furever home. The people at the shelter say I’m a playful, and high energy pup! I have to say I agree with them! I’ll definitely keep you on your toes! I’m looking for an adult only home where I can be your only pet. So, what do ya say? Think I could be your next best furever friend?
MILAN, IL
97ZOK

A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels

Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?

Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
ROCKFORD, IL
Polarbear

Millions of Illinois Snapchat users could benefit as Snapchat settles class-action lawsuit for $35M

Earlier this year, two Illinois residents alleged in a lawsuit that Snapchat was violating a state privacy law by scanning and storing faceprints. On May 11, attorney James C. Vlahakis, of the Sulaiman Law Group, of suburban Lombard, filed suit in Chicago federal court against Snap Inc. The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of named plaintiffs Maribel Ocampo and Adrian Coss.
ILLINOIS STATE

