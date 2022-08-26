Read full article on original website
Illinois parents rally against DCFS
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
tspr.org
Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’
Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
KWQC
Drought conditions affecting southeast Iowa and west central Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While most locations in the TV6 viewing area have received seasonable rainfall this summer, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois have moderate drought conditions. The latest Drought Monitor released on August 25 has abnormally dry to moderate drought locations in southern Iowa and west central...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Risk Levels, Fall Omicron Booster Shots
With many Chicago-area counties dropping to medium or low COVID alert levels this week, how does that compare to the rest of Illinois?. The change comes just as the state and country prepare for the potential for new COVID booster shots specifically designed to target omicron and the BA.5 subvariant.
As Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Near, Here's What to Know About Distribution, Eligibility and More
In just a matter of weeks, residents across Illinois will start receiving tax relief rebate checks. On Sept. 12, the state of Illinois will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Payments won't go out to everyone immediately, as distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois health officials report counties' COVID-19 transmission levels
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that as of Friday, Aug. 26, 81 Illinois counties are at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels. The Southern Seven Health Department reports that six of the counties in the region it serves are listed at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels.
KAAL-TV
Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa
The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
Applications Open to Vote by Mail in Illinois; Here's Who Can Apply, and When Applications Are Due
Illinois voters have begun to receive notices about the ability to vote-by-mail in the state, and many may have questions about how to go about that process. Whether it’s how to actually fill out an application, or when the deadline is to fill out an application, here is everything you need to know about voting by mail in the state of Illinois.
Pritzker signs bill to improve nursing homes in Illinois
More help could be on the way for nursing home residents and staff members in Illinois thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. The governor signed House Bill 246, better known as the Nursing Home Rate Reform Bill, into law Tuesday afternoon in Chicago. The bill plans to bring more than $700 […]
WTAX
Afternoon, evening storms
Strong to severe storms are in the forecast for Illinois, but the National Weather Service says they are expected to miss the Springfield area. A briefing from Nicole Albano, a meteorologist at the NWS’ Lincoln office, included the news that there is a small – as in greater than zero – chance of tornadoes and hail. Most of the storm is expected to include Havana, Peoria, and – perhaps – northern McLean County.
Permanent vote-by-mail status offered to Illinois residents for any election
Illinois votes are being offered the opportunity to permanently vote by mail in all elections.
This Week’s Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is… Frankie!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. I’m a two-year-old min-pin mix looking for a furever home. The people at the shelter say I’m a playful, and high energy pup! I have to say I agree with them! I’ll definitely keep you on your toes! I’m looking for an adult only home where I can be your only pet. So, what do ya say? Think I could be your next best furever friend?
A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels
Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
Have You Filed? Illinois’ Google Lawsuit Deadline Is Coming Up
There's been quite a bit of lawsuit activity involving big tech companies and their dealings in Illinois over the last couple of years, mainly having to do with these companies ignoring the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). Illinois was one of the first states to address how different businesses...
Illinois family of 6, killed in car crash, laid to rest Monday
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) — A funeral was held Monday for six members of the same family who were killed in a fiery crash in McHenry County last month. The Dobosz family was on their way to Minnesota when they were hit by a wrong-way driver on I-90, near Hampshire. Lauren Dobosz and her four […]
Videos Show a Fireball Seen by Hundreds Over Missouri & Illinois
It's been an active year in our skies when it comes to meteors, fireballs and such. That includes an event Wednesday evening when videos captured a fireball reportedly seen by hundreds over Missouri and Illinois. The American Meteor Society. dozens of reports from Missouri and Illinois of this meteor that...
Mother, Son Participated in Theft Ring That Stole $400K From Illinois Gaming Machines: Prosecutors
A mother and her son were among four people charged in an organized burglary ring that allegedly swiped approximately $400,000 from dozens of gaming machines in dozens of Illinois counties. According to a press release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, 52-year-old Giulia Wuttke of Chatsworth and her son Gino...
Millions of Illinois Snapchat users could benefit as Snapchat settles class-action lawsuit for $35M
Earlier this year, two Illinois residents alleged in a lawsuit that Snapchat was violating a state privacy law by scanning and storing faceprints. On May 11, attorney James C. Vlahakis, of the Sulaiman Law Group, of suburban Lombard, filed suit in Chicago federal court against Snap Inc. The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of named plaintiffs Maribel Ocampo and Adrian Coss.
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
