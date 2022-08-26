Read full article on original website
Delaware Countian Among New Class At Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy
The newest class of 11 cadets, which includes one Delaware resident, have begun their experience at the Ohio Wildlife Officer Training Academy run by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. This is the 31st group of cadets to have this experience. “Keeping Ohioans safe and protecting our wildlife resources are...
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 28
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 28.
Promoting A Lifetime Of Learning
The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at Ohio Wesleyan University is offering 10 classes this fall, with topics ranging from movies and music to the history of Watergate and the people, places, and things that have shaped Delaware County. For a $75 registration fee, individuals 55 and older are able to...
Delaware Commissioners Enact Property Tax Rollback
The Delaware County Commissioners have enacted a 0.5-mill property-tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax relief to property owners in the county. Commissioner Barb Lewis, president of this year’s Board, said: “For several months, we have been concerned about inflation’s growing impacts on Delaware...
Delaware County Regional Sewer District Wins State Awards
The Delaware County Regional Sewer District recently was honored with two statewide awards from the Ohio Water Environment Association, a nonprofit agency that represents the wastewater industry in Ohio with more than 2,000 members. Delaware County’s Alum Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Lewis Center was named the recipient of the...
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Brings Significant Economic Impact to Region
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – a must-visit central Ohio destination – added $350 million to the region and sustained more than 3,800 jobs in 2021, according to a study by Regionomics. Zoo operations generated $7.7 million in tax revenue for local municipalities, school districts, COTA and other...
September First Friday Celebrates Back To School
The weather really hasn’t started to turn cooler yet, but there is a general sense that fall is on the way. The recent start of school is, of course, an indicator of that change. That’s why the first week of September is often a time to celebrate the return to school — a welcome event for student AND for parents!
Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt Honored
Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt was recently honored with the 2022 Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year award from the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board (DMMHRSB). The award recognizes law enforcement officers that have demonstrated exemplary crisis intervention skills or otherwise gone above and beyond in their professional capacity as first responders. The CIT Officer of the Year award recognizes and celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to positive crisis outcomes for those served by the mental health and recovery services system.
Super September: Ohio Wesleyan Announces Public Events Calendar
Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its September 2022 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. Aug. 24-Oct. 2, with Sept. 1 artists’ reception – “From OWU’s Studios,” featuring the works of Ohio Wesleyan Fine Arts faculty members Kristina Bogdanov, Frank Hobbs, Jeff Nilan, and Karen Weeks, in the front galleries of the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The exhibit demonstrates the artists’ mastery of a variety of media including ceramics, photography, painting, and printmaking. Learn more about them at owu.edu/finearts. “From OWU’s Studios” will open with an artists’ reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the museum. The exhibit is part of the Ross Art Museum’s 20th anniversary celebrations. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Ross is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit owu.edu/ross for more information.
Historical Society Announces Cemetery And Homestead Tour, Reenactment
The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) has announced its upcoming county-wide cemetery and homestead tour and historical reenactment, taking place Sunday, August 28. The self-guided driving tour begins at 1:00 PM. Period reenactments begin at 5:30 PM at the Barn at Stratford (2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, Ohio). This year’s tour...
Large Scale Development Reportedly Coming To Polaris Parkway
Columbus Business First has reported that NP Limited Partnership, the development team behind Polaris, is planning a $150 million mixed use project east of Top Golf and Ikea. Called the Galaxy at Polaris, it would have two phases. The first phase, on 12 acres, will have eight buildings including a...
Ohio Wesleyan, Other Central Ohio Institutions Get Funding For Stem Research
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has announced that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded ten grants totaling $5,362,533 to four institutions in Central Ohio to fund critical scientific research projects and to increase participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. “Research in science and technology is critical...
Making The Connection To The World Of Work: July And August
The “Make the Connection” series shared by Ohio Wesleyan University is a compendium of stories about the world of internships for OWU students. These students find experience through the internship process in a number of fields related to coursework. Each provides a bit of “real world” experience that can reinforce or alter career paths. Some are close to home; others take OWU students overseas.
Summer Road Trip Special: Coming To Cedar Point In 2023
One of the world’s greatest amusement parks is located within only two hours of Delaware County, and generations of locals have ridden its roller coasters, gotten wet on its water rides, and eaten delicious fair food. From time to time, we have brought our readers news of new developments...
OWU Among Nation’s ‘Best,’ ‘Best Midwestern’ Colleges,’ Annual Guidebook Says
Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s best colleges for students to earn their bachelor’s degrees, according to The Princeton Review’s newly released guidebook, “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition.” Only about 14% of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges are profiled in the book.
Local Teens Named As Members Of Conservation Advisory Council
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has announced that 50 students have been selected as members of the Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC) for this upcoming school year. ConTAC provides high school students from across Ohio with a unique opportunity to collaborate and contribute ideas to enhance ODNR’s youth outreach program efforts.
Summer Road Trips: Celebrate Lucy Hayes’ Birthday At Her House
This year we’re continuing our look at unique events and attractions that are within an easy driving distance of Delaware County. We call these “Summer Road Trips.” Of course, we regularly feature the many extraordinary places to visit right here in Delaware County and encourage our readers to get out and experience what is on offer in our own backyard.
Over $250,000 In Security Upgrade Funding Coming For Delaware County Schools
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. While speaking recently at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus, Governor DeWine announced that 1,183 schools in 81...
Summer Road Trips: Lincoln Highway BUY-WAY Sale Starts Tomorrow
This year we’re continuing our weekly look at unique events and attractions that are within an easy driving distance of Delaware County. For the first time in two years, we’re sharing events taking place in-person, although by all means please all ahead and verify what social distancing, masking, etc. We call these Summer Road Trips.
