Delaware County, OH

1808Delaware

92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware

A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
DELAWARE, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 28

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 28.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Promoting A Lifetime Of Learning

The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at Ohio Wesleyan University is offering 10 classes this fall, with topics ranging from movies and music to the history of Watergate and the people, places, and things that have shaped Delaware County. For a $75 registration fee, individuals 55 and older are able to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Delaware Commissioners Enact Property Tax Rollback

The Delaware County Commissioners have enacted a 0.5-mill property-tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax relief to property owners in the county. Commissioner Barb Lewis, president of this year’s Board, said: “For several months, we have been concerned about inflation’s growing impacts on Delaware...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Delaware County Regional Sewer District Wins State Awards

The Delaware County Regional Sewer District recently was honored with two statewide awards from the Ohio Water Environment Association, a nonprofit agency that represents the wastewater industry in Ohio with more than 2,000 members. Delaware County’s Alum Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Lewis Center was named the recipient of the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

September First Friday Celebrates Back To School

The weather really hasn’t started to turn cooler yet, but there is a general sense that fall is on the way. The recent start of school is, of course, an indicator of that change. That’s why the first week of September is often a time to celebrate the return to school — a welcome event for student AND for parents!
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt Honored

Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt was recently honored with the 2022 Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year award from the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board (DMMHRSB). The award recognizes law enforcement officers that have demonstrated exemplary crisis intervention skills or otherwise gone above and beyond in their professional capacity as first responders. The CIT Officer of the Year award recognizes and celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to positive crisis outcomes for those served by the mental health and recovery services system.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Super September: Ohio Wesleyan Announces Public Events Calendar

Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its September 2022 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. Aug. 24-Oct. 2, with Sept. 1 artists’ reception – “From OWU’s Studios,” featuring the works of Ohio Wesleyan Fine Arts faculty members Kristina Bogdanov, Frank Hobbs, Jeff Nilan, and Karen Weeks, in the front galleries of the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The exhibit demonstrates the artists’ mastery of a variety of media including ceramics, photography, painting, and printmaking. Learn more about them at owu.edu/finearts. “From OWU’s Studios” will open with an artists’ reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the museum. The exhibit is part of the Ross Art Museum’s 20th anniversary celebrations. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Ross is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit owu.edu/ross for more information.
DELAWARE, OH
1808Delaware

Making The Connection To The World Of Work: July And August

The “Make the Connection” series shared by Ohio Wesleyan University is a compendium of stories about the world of internships for OWU students. These students find experience through the internship process in a number of fields related to coursework. Each provides a bit of “real world” experience that can reinforce or alter career paths. Some are close to home; others take OWU students overseas.
DELAWARE, OH
1808Delaware

Local Teens Named As Members Of Conservation Advisory Council

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has announced that 50 students have been selected as members of the Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC) for this upcoming school year. ConTAC provides high school students from across Ohio with a unique opportunity to collaborate and contribute ideas to enhance ODNR’s youth outreach program efforts.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Summer Road Trips: Celebrate Lucy Hayes’ Birthday At Her House

This year we’re continuing our look at unique events and attractions that are within an easy driving distance of Delaware County. We call these “Summer Road Trips.” Of course, we regularly feature the many extraordinary places to visit right here in Delaware County and encourage our readers to get out and experience what is on offer in our own backyard.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
