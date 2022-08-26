Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
From Crack USA to Wall Street South, West Palm Beach has come a long way baby
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. In 1989, West Palm Beach was such a cauldron of drugs and crime that HBO's documentary Crack USA: County Under Siege featured the city and its, um, challenges. ...
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PBSO identifies fishermen who drowned west of Boca Raton
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
FIRST INDOOR TENNIS CENTER IN BROWARD COUNTY PLANNED FOR POMPANO BEACH
Plans are in the works to build an indoor tennis center on a 9-acre property located at 3100 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. It would be the first indoor tennis facility in Broward County. The project is being developed by partners Neal Feinberg of Parkland and Carl Gordon of...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure. Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre King's Landing site, just north of the downtown area.
Bodies of Two Fishermen Recovered in Boca Raton
Two males are dead after going into the water in unincorporated Boca Raton and not resurfacing, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge when two adult males entered the water, went into distress, went underwater, and then did not resurface, according to the report.
Woman critically injured in West Palm Beach road-rage shooting
A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck during a road rage incident on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
Man wanted in attempted theft, damaging of cars at West Palm Beach dealership
Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a man who attempted to steal and damage cars at a local dealership. The incident happened on Aug. 17 at 6:20 a.m. at Luxe Motorcars Palm Beach in the 2000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Thu unidentified man was captured on surveillance video...
GPS tracker, shooter's palm print found on victim's car in Greenacres shooting
GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Two men from Broward County are locked up, one in Palm Beach County, in connection to a shooting in Greenacres. And from the evidence, investigators believe the shooter and his accomplice used a GPS tracker to keep tabs on the victim in the days before the shooting.
Last Family-Owned Movie Theaters in Palm Beach County Join National Cinema Day on Sept. 3
Delray Beach, FL – Family-owned Movies of Delray and Movies of Lake Worth will welcome moviegoers back to the big screen with discounted admissions to kick-off National Cinema Day on Saturday Sept. 3. Sponsored by the Cinema Foundation in 3,000 locations, the one-day event will feature exclusive previews and...
Three men were on a fishing trip in the Everglades. It ended tragically with a 911 call
Two men drowned during a fishing trip in the Everglades, deputies say. The tragedy unfolded Sunday afternoon at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, in western Palm Beach County just north of the Broward line. Family members were fishing around 2 p.m. at the end of Lox Road...
New boating safety video carries message, shows collision off Palm Beach that cost man his arm
The latest water safety video from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is not easy to watch. It offers a horrific account of what can go wrong when boat operators fail to use caution while motoring near swimmers and snorkelers. But the lessons are about much more than just safety awareness. Thanks...
Sea turtles return to Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach
In April, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the facility it could not take in sea turtles to treat because of water quality issues.
Man arrested after he broke into Boca Raton home while police helicopter circled above
BOCA RATON — A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Wednesday after he broke into a home west of Boca Raton as deputies in a helicopter circled above watching him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Jamal Rutledge, 24, was suspected of being part of a group of people that has committed numerous burglaries in Palm Beach...
Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in Palm Beach Co.
Two dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at Tri-County Animal Rescue near Boca Raton. The dogs were part of 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a testing facility in Virginia.
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
More zero-waste grocery stores opening up around South Florida
With inflation at a 40-year high, finance experts say zero-waste grocery stores are helping people save money, while also helping the environment too. Inflation has created a lot of financial stress for Floridians over the past few months, which is why some Floridians are making environmentally friendly choices that are also saving them some money.
25 rescued beagles arrive in Palm Beach County to be adopted
Over two dozen beagles have arrived in South Florida to be adopted after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to authorities, the facility was recently found guilty of dozens of federal regulation violations, resulting in dogs becoming injured, ill and underfed. "They were breeding these dogs for...
CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD
UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
