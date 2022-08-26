ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Du Quoin, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Du Quoin State Fair wraps up day four

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There were several organizations at the fairgrounds Monday for the fourth day of the Du Quoin State Fair. Steven Wiseman is a recruiter with the Army National Guard. ”Several people that’s come by and said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ So, they’ve taken a business card and we’re...
DU QUOIN, IL
Magic 95.1

Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Marion man wanted by Carbondale police

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Cape...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Du Quoin State Fair saw large crowds on Saturday, August 27. Several vendors, sightseers and roller coaster riders all came together to have a fun time in the community. Ted Moss houses a home for butterflies. He said that his time is best spent...
DU QUOIN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Du Quoin, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Murphysboro, IL
Du Quoin, IL
Government
Murphysboro, IL
Government
Du Quoin, IL
Entertainment
KFVS12

Randy Houser performance Monday at Du Quoin State Fair canceled

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Du Quoin State Fair announced Sunday night that Grandstand act Randy Houser has canceled his performance scheduled for Monday, August 29 because of illness. The cancelation also means Murphy 500, Houser’s opening act, will not be performing on the grandstand stage.
DU QUOIN, IL
Speedway Digest

$50,000 Bonus On The Line At Du Quoin State Fair Race This Weekend

A record Du Quoin State Fair stock car pay day is in the sights of seventeen-year-old Jesse Love after victory in the Atlas Allen Crowe 100 ARCA Menard’s race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The second half of the Performance Seed Dirt Double is at stake, a $50,000 reward to the driver who can win both Illinois dirt events on the ARCA schedule. With a victory in the Rustoleum Automotive 100 on the Magic Mile, the Californian could pocket well more than $63,000. If so, it would be the richest stock car payday in Du Quoin history.
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

Where are Illinoisans' tax dollars going?

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Du...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hayes
cilfm.com

Fire destroys two buildings in Carbondale

A structure fire in Carbondale on Saturday morning destroyed two buildings. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on the 400 block of West Monroe Street. The fire started in a three-story apartment building and spread to a nearby residence. The apartment building was reportedly abandoned. Residents of the...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Annual dinner auction raises money for Watkins Wildlife Rehab

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual dinner auction is raising money for a southeast Missouri wildlife rehabilitation center. The Watkins Wildlife Rehab Annual Dinner and Auction will be at the Jackson Civic Center on Saturday, September 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. All proceeds will be go towards caring...
JACKSON, MO
tornadopix.com

Fairgrounds gets revamp for its 100th anniversary – AgriNews

Du Quoin, Illinois – The centenary of the Du Quoin State Fair is honored in many ways when the fair kicks off August 26, and one way is the list of significant improvements to Perry County’s historic venue that has hosted the fair and many other events, the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
DU QUOIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quoin#Chainsaw#The Du Quoin State Fair#Oasis Outdoors
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect

LIVE: New home revealed for tornado victim in Benton, Ky. Volunteers and local organizations will reveal a new home on Tuesday, August 30 for a family who lost everything in the December tornadoes. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries. They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.

Comments / 0

Community Policy