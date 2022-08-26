A record Du Quoin State Fair stock car pay day is in the sights of seventeen-year-old Jesse Love after victory in the Atlas Allen Crowe 100 ARCA Menard’s race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The second half of the Performance Seed Dirt Double is at stake, a $50,000 reward to the driver who can win both Illinois dirt events on the ARCA schedule. With a victory in the Rustoleum Automotive 100 on the Magic Mile, the Californian could pocket well more than $63,000. If so, it would be the richest stock car payday in Du Quoin history.

DU QUOIN, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO