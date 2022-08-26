Read full article on original website
Du Quoin State Fair wraps up day four
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There were several organizations at the fairgrounds Monday for the fourth day of the Du Quoin State Fair. Steven Wiseman is a recruiter with the Army National Guard. ”Several people that’s come by and said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ So, they’ve taken a business card and we’re...
Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
Marion man wanted by Carbondale police
Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Du Quoin State Fair saw large crowds on Saturday, August 27. Several vendors, sightseers and roller coaster riders all came together to have a fun time in the community. Ted Moss houses a home for butterflies. He said that his time is best spent...
Randy Houser performance Monday at Du Quoin State Fair canceled
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Du Quoin State Fair announced Sunday night that Grandstand act Randy Houser has canceled his performance scheduled for Monday, August 29 because of illness. The cancelation also means Murphy 500, Houser’s opening act, will not be performing on the grandstand stage.
$50,000 Bonus On The Line At Du Quoin State Fair Race This Weekend
A record Du Quoin State Fair stock car pay day is in the sights of seventeen-year-old Jesse Love after victory in the Atlas Allen Crowe 100 ARCA Menard’s race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The second half of the Performance Seed Dirt Double is at stake, a $50,000 reward to the driver who can win both Illinois dirt events on the ARCA schedule. With a victory in the Rustoleum Automotive 100 on the Magic Mile, the Californian could pocket well more than $63,000. If so, it would be the richest stock car payday in Du Quoin history.
Police investigating after windows in several West Frankfort businesses broken with ball bearings
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after windows in several businesses were broken with ball bearings. West Frankfort police say in the late evening hours of Thursday, August 25 unknown individuals shot ball bearings from a moving vehicle using a slingshot or some other spring-loaded or pneumatic device.
Where are Illinoisans' tax dollars going?
Fire destroys two buildings in Carbondale
A structure fire in Carbondale on Saturday morning destroyed two buildings. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on the 400 block of West Monroe Street. The fire started in a three-story apartment building and spread to a nearby residence. The apartment building was reportedly abandoned. Residents of the...
Annual dinner auction raises money for Watkins Wildlife Rehab
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual dinner auction is raising money for a southeast Missouri wildlife rehabilitation center. The Watkins Wildlife Rehab Annual Dinner and Auction will be at the Jackson Civic Center on Saturday, September 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. All proceeds will be go towards caring...
Part of north Spanish Street closed in Cape Girardeau after gas burner left on at business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department Closed part of north Spanish street between Themis and Independence just after noon on Sunday. One of the businesses had a strong smell of gas coming from inside. Investigators determined that a gas burner had been left on inside the...
Fairgrounds gets revamp for its 100th anniversary – AgriNews
Du Quoin, Illinois – The centenary of the Du Quoin State Fair is honored in many ways when the fair kicks off August 26, and one way is the list of significant improvements to Perry County’s historic venue that has hosted the fair and many other events, the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect
LIVE: New home revealed for tornado victim in Benton, Ky. Volunteers and local organizations will reveal a new home on Tuesday, August 30 for a family who lost everything in the December tornadoes. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale...
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, August 29. According to police, the crash happened in the 1900 block of N. Kingshighway. Traffic in the area was backed up, but has since cleared. No one was injured. According to police,...
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
“However long it takes:” Head of Carbondale Warming Center in it for long haul
The hot July sun beats down on the aging façade of the once student dormitory, then public housing and now homeless shelter. Residents sit on plastic chairs in the shade, shooting the breeze and playing card games while others keep cool inside. Signs fill some of the windows along...
Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries. They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white...
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.
