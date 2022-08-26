ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WOOD

You could help Michigan forests & the environment with DTE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DTE Energy has a CleanVision Natural Gas Balance program that gives customers an easy way to help address greenhouse gas emissions. For a small monthly fee, customers can address up to 25% o 100% of an average home’s greenhouse gas emissions while contributing to a more sustainable future. DTE has secured carbon offset credits that support forests locally here in Michigan. Customer enrollment in the program also supports the advancement of non-fossil fuels developed locally by using renewable natural gas from a Canton, Michigan landfill and a waste-water treatment facility here in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
beyondthetent.com

9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Free school lunch ends for thousands of Michigan students this fall

As Michigan public school students head back to school this fall, hundreds of thousands will not be guaranteed free meals as they had during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress did not approve an extension for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep providing free breakfast and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Term limits ballot proposal opponents hit with campaign finance complaint

The League of Women Voters of Michigan has filed a campaign finance complaint against a group opposing a ballot initiative seeking to change the state's decades-old term limits and impose financial reporting rules for lawmakers. The group, according to the complaint, is mounting organized opposition to the ballot proposal, now...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's child care crisis is much worse than policymakers have estimated

It was March 27, 2021, and an at-home day care in Grand Rapids was ready for a pool day. The day care’s owner took seven children — five of whom were just 2 and 3 years old — to a nearby Holiday Inn Express. She bought a room to use the hotel’s splash pad and two indoor pools, and charged parents $25 per child. None of the children had life jackets or arm floaties. The caregiver, Melanie...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 380,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents are still without power Tuesday morning after a severe line of thunderstorm ripped through southeast and west Michigan Monday, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl. More than 384,000 customers were without power early Tuesday following the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Flint Journal

Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways

MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
MUSKEGON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Man visiting family in Warren buys ticket, wins $2M jackpot

A Pennsylvania man claimed his $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize one month before the prize was set to expire. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn September 25, 2021: 07-12-22-24-30-37. He bought his winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
WARREN, MI
msn.com

Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan

Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan? There is no scarcity of spirits and mysterious characters in a state with a background as remarkable and intricate as the Upper Peninsula’s coast of Michigan. From the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s, this area was the only region on earth where highly pure and workable copper could be extracted, and that too in unlimited quantities.
MICHIGAN STATE

