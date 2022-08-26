Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Did AG candidate Matt DePerno fund tabulator-testing operation? Here's his answer
Lansing — Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno said a group of "expert witnesses" led the push to obtain and analyze voting tabulators in Michigan, but he refused to say whether he funded their effort. "I can't answer that question," the lawyer from Kalamazoo said Monday. "That would be...
WOOD
You could help Michigan forests & the environment with DTE
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DTE Energy has a CleanVision Natural Gas Balance program that gives customers an easy way to help address greenhouse gas emissions. For a small monthly fee, customers can address up to 25% o 100% of an average home’s greenhouse gas emissions while contributing to a more sustainable future. DTE has secured carbon offset credits that support forests locally here in Michigan. Customer enrollment in the program also supports the advancement of non-fossil fuels developed locally by using renewable natural gas from a Canton, Michigan landfill and a waste-water treatment facility here in Grand Rapids.
beyondthetent.com
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
Detroit News
Free school lunch ends for thousands of Michigan students this fall
As Michigan public school students head back to school this fall, hundreds of thousands will not be guaranteed free meals as they had during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress did not approve an extension for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep providing free breakfast and...
Michigan awarded $6.8M federal grant to boost access to jobless aid
LANSING, MI - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency was awarded nearly $6.8 million to help underserved communities access jobless aid. Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Labor aim to help workers who historically struggle to apply for benefits, including those with language barriers and those in rural and urban areas with limited internet access.
Detroit News
Term limits ballot proposal opponents hit with campaign finance complaint
The League of Women Voters of Michigan has filed a campaign finance complaint against a group opposing a ballot initiative seeking to change the state's decades-old term limits and impose financial reporting rules for lawmakers. The group, according to the complaint, is mounting organized opposition to the ballot proposal, now...
Michigan’s child care crisis is much worse than policymakers have estimated
It was March 27, 2021, and an at-home day care in Grand Rapids was ready for a pool day. The day care’s owner took seven children — five of whom were just 2 and 3 years old — to a nearby Holiday Inn Express. She bought a room to use the hotel’s splash pad and two indoor pools, and charged parents $25 per child. None of the children had life jackets or arm floaties. The caregiver, Melanie...
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 380,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents are still without power Tuesday morning after a severe line of thunderstorm ripped through southeast and west Michigan Monday, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl. More than 384,000 customers were without power early Tuesday following the...
Morning Sun
Mobile home park residents say they feel powerless against ‘predatory’ investor groups
That’s what residents of a mobile home park in Clarkston say about their current living situation. Megan Green and her family moved into Independence Woods in January 2010 and paid around $300 a month for a space for the mobile home they purchased. Two years later, Utah-based Kingsley Management...
Detroit News
Restoring water to 7 communities affected by main break delayed again
Restoring water service to seven southeast Michigan communities affected by an Aug. 13 water main break will take even longer than initially estimated, officials for the regional water authority said. They attribute the delay to it having to send a piece of pipe back to its manufacturer because it didn't...
A high stake debate and tension at the GOP convention: Your guide to Michigan politics
Alyssa Burr here, MLive’s resident statewide legislature reporter covering the Michigan Senate, to bring you your weekly recap of Michigan political news. In this epic pic below with my fellow politics crew, you can find me to the far right repping my soon to be graduate school alma mater— the one and only Syracuse University (go orange!).
Detroit News
Whitmer kidnapping conspiracy suspects' lawyers, prosecutors spar over hearing testimony
The Michigan attorney general's office began Monday making its case against five individuals accused of materially aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and storm the state Capitol. In an hours-long preliminary examination hearing, Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani questioned FBI special agent Henrik Impola about an alleged...
Detroit News
New leader of Michigan Methodists' Greater Detroit District steps up to serve
These days, when stepping into the churches he oversees, Rev. Darryl Totty loves to greet others with a heartwarming phrase: “It is good to be in the heart of the district.”. There are actually 79 congregations in the Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church’s Greater Detroit District, of...
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways
MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Man visiting family in Warren buys ticket, wins $2M jackpot
A Pennsylvania man claimed his $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize one month before the prize was set to expire. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn September 25, 2021: 07-12-22-24-30-37. He bought his winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
msn.com
Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan
Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan? There is no scarcity of spirits and mysterious characters in a state with a background as remarkable and intricate as the Upper Peninsula’s coast of Michigan. From the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s, this area was the only region on earth where highly pure and workable copper could be extracted, and that too in unlimited quantities.
Employers have to pay state minimum wage if tipped workers don't make enough
As per law, minimum wage is calculated on total weekly pay; base pay plus all the tips employees get to keep
2 Michigan spots to watch the monarch butterfly ‘super generation’ soon migrating
The seasons are subtly changing, and this year’s mightiest monarchs are on the move. The annual fall migration of monarch butterflies is about to be underway, when scores of the iconic black-and-orange winged insects — recently categorized as endangered — travel thousands of miles to their wintering grounds in the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico.
Widespread outages across southern Michigan as high winds topple trees, utility poles
A storm with winds that topped more than 60 mph in at least one location caused widespread power outages across southern Michigan. As of about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Consumers Energy reported about 159,000 customers without electricity and DTE Energy about 150,000.
