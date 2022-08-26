Read full article on original website
Related
Picayune Item
No. 10 MGCCC falls at No. 3 Georgia Military in 2OT
A thrilling top-10 battle didn’t go the way Mississippi Gulf Coast hoped it would have, but the No. 10 Bulldogs will leave Milledgeville, Ga., pleased with a lot of what they saw. They lost 3-2 in the final two minutes of the second overtime on No. 3 Georgia Military’s...
Picayune Item
Bulldogs win 4-3 thriller in Georgia
Mississippi Gulf Coast wasn’t able to convert on all its chances Saturday, but the Bulldogs converted on just enough to win 4-3 at Georgia Military. Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock) got a hat trick, including the game-winner, in a back-and-forth battle in Milledgeville, Ga. “We got the win, but we...
Zykevious Walker is out for Mercer game
Bryan Harsin told reporters on Monday that defensive lineman Zykevious Walker had his knee scoped and will miss Saturday’s game against Mercer. “Zykeivous Walker won’t be in that first game right now,” Harsin said. But he’s looking really good, and hopefully, he has a speedy recovery, and we get him back. But he won’t be available for this game.”
heraldadvocate.com
The Pull of the Macon Music Scene
I find my mind drifting back to Macon, and then I find myself driving kudzu-bordered roads. Macon, Georgia sits in the middle of Georgia. It’s not an easy drive from Columbia, South Carolina, to Macon but I’ve made it several times. Macon memories…. In earlier times I went...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
‘There shouldn’t be a gap:’ Shaquille O’Neal wants better relationship between community and police
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Channel 2 got new insight into what a local sheriff’s office is doing to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is the director of community...
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
71-Year-Old Richard W.H. Syme Died In A Car Crash On I-75 (Macon, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash on I-75 that killed a man on Saturday night. The victim was identified as 71-year-old Richard W.H. Syme. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, Syme was [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Macon, GA is actually cool
A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
mercer.edu
For this family, attending Mercer has become a family tradition
When freshman twins Matthew and William Smith started their fall semester classes at Mercer University, they continued what has become a family tradition. Their parents, Dr. Alan Smith and Dr. Susan (Turk) Smith, are both alumni, and their older sister, Emily Smith, is a senior majoring in finance. Their older brother, Harrison, went to West Point.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/30/22
We now know the name of a woman killed in a stabbing inside a Macon home. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 27-year-old Brittany Wright was stabbed to death Monday night.
Vintage market in Perry draws customers from all over
PERRY, Ga. — Shoppers in middle Georgia got their hands on some cool items at one of the biggest vintage markets in the area over the weekend. "Vintage Market Days of Central Georgia" opened up last Friday, and carried on until 3-o'clock on Sunday. Shoppers chose from all kinds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
wgxa.tv
Criticism erupts after DJ plays 'vulgar' songs at Perry Middle School dance
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Middle School has been at the center of criticism from concerned parents over songs played by the DJ at a school dance. Community members called WGXA about the incident - and callers said the DJ played songs with vulgar lyrics that were not appropriate for students that age.
41nbc.com
Two injured in South Macon shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot Saturday in the area of Elkan Avenue in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the exact location of the shooting is unknown. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused to cooperate with investigators. We’ll have more information on the story as it becomes available.
Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. — A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
'People have no respect for the past': Rose Hill Cemetery offers $1,000 reward to catch vandals
MACON, Ga. — Terri Yeomans loves spending her days at Rose Hill Cemetery. She said the cemetery is a sanctuary for her. This past weekend, her sanctuary was damaged. A suspect was caught on camera messing with the gate. The person broke the gate's arm. There was also a car in the footage.
41nbc.com
1 dead following Saturday night crash on I-75
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is dead following a crash on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp on Hartley Bridge road. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night at around 9:15. The report lists 71-year-old Richard Syme of Macon as the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway at approximately 200 feet from the end of the ramp, where it traveled onto the left shoulder and through the grass median. It rotated clockwise until it was parallel with the northbound lanes. Syme was ejected from the vehicle after it flipped.
Fort Valley woman celebrates 100th birthday
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — On Sunday, families and friends made their way to Fort Valley to help Mrs. Jessie Mae-Hill celebrate 100 years of living. Mrs. Hill is originally from Eastman, and she moved to Fort Valley with her 2 sisters who are now her neighbors. She had a...
Comments / 0