Apex Legends Clip Shows the Game Still Needs a Hit Registration Fix
It's no question that Apex Legends has had issues in the past regarding hit registration. There have been several incidents where players have hit almost every single shot without doing any damage. Fans of the game have gone tired of this problem as it has gone on for a long...
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
Respawn Working on Apex Legends Badge Overhaul
Respawn Entertainment has been hard at work trying to fix the badge problem ever since the launch of Apex Legends Season 14. Developer Kalyrical posted the initial update five days ago, but developer RobotHavGunz gave more clarity on the situation. Every fix seems to not work when launched on the...
Apex Legends Streamer iitzTimmy Catches Players Getting Boosted
Apex Legends streamer iitzTimmy recently caught people boosting in pubs. Boosting has been a common problem in many competitive multiplayer games, but rarely has it been so clearly caught on film. iitzTimmy is a Twitch streamer that's developed a community of over 2.4 million followers. He's known for being a...
Legend of Runeterra Awakening Release Date
Legends of Runeterra release date is confirmed for Aug. 31.
Legend of Runeterra Ornn: How Does He Work?
Legends of Runeterra players might be wondering how Ornn, the upcoming champion releasing in a few days, works. Ornn will be released as part of the Awakening expansion. The Awakening expansion coming to Legends of Runeterra is planning on implementing a host of new champions ported over from League of Legends. Some of those champions include Jax and Master Yi. The new additions to Legends of Runeterra aren't just champions in League of Legends; there are also new cards that feature elements of the Runeterra universe rather than just new champions.
Epic Games Vaults Imposters Playlists in Fortnite
Fortnite's Among Us-inspired mode, Imposters, has been vaulted. Here's what you need to know. Today, Epic Games rolled out its v21.50 update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. As the season begins to move to a close, a number of changes are still being rolled out to the online multiplayer. One such change sees the removal of Epic Games' Imposters playlists — a mode heavily inspired by the popular party game, Among Us.
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Content
Blizzard revealed that it will be hosting a special summit for content creators to prepare for the new information that will be released. Overwatch community manager Andy Belford shared on his personal Twitter account that fans will be seeing some streamers absent as they are preparing for the creator summit. The chosen content creators will be able to share the news in September. Players should stay on the lookout for what is to come in the upcoming month.
Fortnite Battle Royale Update v21.50: Shadow of Phantasm Week, Imposters Vaulted and More
Fortnite's latest update, v21.50, has launched. Here's what's changed. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has rolled out its latest update. V21.50 sees the addition of Shadow of Phantasm Week, where players can get their hands on a number of stealth-based weapons. The Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud are sticking around for a little bit longer, despote the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Quests coming to an end. But be cautious, these special items will be a little bit harder to come by going forward.
EX1 Warzone Loadout: Best Attachments to Use
Here are the best attachments to use on the EX1 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
Apex Legends Player Seemingly Almost Shot IRL While Playing
An Apex Legends player was seemingly nearly shot in real life while playing the game recently. The apparent near-death experience was reported by sneakerhead content creator, "hard stuck Diamond" Apex Legends player and Georgia resident YTMikeCheck. He shared his experience, complete with photos showing the aftermath of the stray bullet's travel path, on his Twitter account Thursday.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight System Requirements
With the news that WoW's next expansion, Dragonflight, could be launching this year, fans have flocked the pre-order page. We've detailed the system requirements that PC players will need to ensure smooth sailing.
Hogwarts Legacy Available Platforms
Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Call of Duty Battle.net Game Deals Sale Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Battle.net Game Deals sale.
Moonbreaker Release Date Information
Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
FIFA 22 87+ Player Pick: How to Complete
FIFA 22 87+ Player Pick is now live during FIFA 23 Pre-Season as a repeatable SBC. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is the last promotion of the FIFA 22 cycle. The promotion features special in-game objectives that are tied to rewards in the upcoming title. As well, there are promotional items players can earn in the final days of FIFA 22. Fans have been asking for more SBCs to net fodder, and this 87+ Player Pick is a new opportunity to do so.
FIFA・
Is Madden Ultimate Team Down?
Here's a breakdown of how to check, and what to do if the Madden 23 Ultimate Team servers are down.
NFL・
New Pokemon Grafaiai Teased for Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon is just a few months away from yet another installment to the franchise. Its no question, that everybody like Pokemon and the games that come with it. And it's that time for another new game.
Is Breaking Bad in Fortnite?
Epic Games has been enjoying their partnerships with Fornite as they have been releasing crossovers such as the collaboration with Fall Guys, Destiny 2, Matrix, and possibly Breaking Bad. It is rumored that there will be a Breaking Bad and Fortnite collaboration based on what leakers have shared on social media. Here is everything we know about the leak.
