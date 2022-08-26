ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Respawn Working on Apex Legends Badge Overhaul

Respawn Entertainment has been hard at work trying to fix the badge problem ever since the launch of Apex Legends Season 14. Developer Kalyrical posted the initial update five days ago, but developer RobotHavGunz gave more clarity on the situation. Every fix seems to not work when launched on the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Streamer iitzTimmy Catches Players Getting Boosted

Apex Legends streamer iitzTimmy recently caught people boosting in pubs. Boosting has been a common problem in many competitive multiplayer games, but rarely has it been so clearly caught on film. iitzTimmy is a Twitch streamer that's developed a community of over 2.4 million followers. He's known for being a...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regal#Video Game#Pbe#Patch 12 17
DBLTAP

Legend of Runeterra Ornn: How Does He Work?

Legends of Runeterra players might be wondering how Ornn, the upcoming champion releasing in a few days, works. Ornn will be released as part of the Awakening expansion. The Awakening expansion coming to Legends of Runeterra is planning on implementing a host of new champions ported over from League of Legends. Some of those champions include Jax and Master Yi. The new additions to Legends of Runeterra aren't just champions in League of Legends; there are also new cards that feature elements of the Runeterra universe rather than just new champions.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Epic Games Vaults Imposters Playlists in Fortnite

Fortnite's Among Us-inspired mode, Imposters, has been vaulted. Here's what you need to know. Today, Epic Games rolled out its v21.50 update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. As the season begins to move to a close, a number of changes are still being rolled out to the online multiplayer. One such change sees the removal of Epic Games' Imposters playlists — a mode heavily inspired by the popular party game, Among Us.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Reveals New Content

Blizzard revealed that it will be hosting a special summit for content creators to prepare for the new information that will be released. Overwatch community manager Andy Belford shared on his personal Twitter account that fans will be seeing some streamers absent as they are preparing for the creator summit. The chosen content creators will be able to share the news in September. Players should stay on the lookout for what is to come in the upcoming month.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Battle Royale Update v21.50: Shadow of Phantasm Week, Imposters Vaulted and More

Fortnite's latest update, v21.50, has launched. Here's what's changed. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has rolled out its latest update. V21.50 sees the addition of Shadow of Phantasm Week, where players can get their hands on a number of stealth-based weapons. The Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud are sticking around for a little bit longer, despote the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Quests coming to an end. But be cautious, these special items will be a little bit harder to come by going forward.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Player Seemingly Almost Shot IRL While Playing

An Apex Legends player was seemingly nearly shot in real life while playing the game recently. The apparent near-death experience was reported by sneakerhead content creator, "hard stuck Diamond" Apex Legends player and Georgia resident YTMikeCheck. He shared his experience, complete with photos showing the aftermath of the stray bullet's travel path, on his Twitter account Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
DBLTAP

Moonbreaker Release Date Information

Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 87+ Player Pick: How to Complete

FIFA 22 87+ Player Pick is now live during FIFA 23 Pre-Season as a repeatable SBC. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is the last promotion of the FIFA 22 cycle. The promotion features special in-game objectives that are tied to rewards in the upcoming title. As well, there are promotional items players can earn in the final days of FIFA 22. Fans have been asking for more SBCs to net fodder, and this 87+ Player Pick is a new opportunity to do so.
FIFA
DBLTAP

Is Breaking Bad in Fortnite?

Epic Games has been enjoying their partnerships with Fornite as they have been releasing crossovers such as the collaboration with Fall Guys, Destiny 2, Matrix, and possibly Breaking Bad. It is rumored that there will be a Breaking Bad and Fortnite collaboration based on what leakers have shared on social media. Here is everything we know about the leak.
VIDEO GAMES
