ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

Related
Picayune Item

Patrice Days Tabbed Men’s Hoops Director of Recruiting

STARKVILLE – Patrice Days, one of the nation’s up-and-coming coaches, has been named the Director of Recruiting for Mississippi State’s men’s basketball program announced Monday by head coach Chris Jans. Days has already gained valuable coaching experience with nearly a decade of service as an assistant...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
Picayune Item

Dawgs Win Third Straight Game, Wadsworth Nets Second Goal

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State soccer program grabbed its third consecutive win of the season, beating Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday afternoon. Freshman Maggie Wadsworth netted the game-winning goal in the 52nd minute, her second consecutive game-winner for MSU. “It’s a total team effort,” head coach James Armstrong said. “Today was...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Rock Vegas: Make Mississippi Rock Again

Where: Hobie's On Main/State Palace Theater 217 E Main St, Starkville, MS. The Friday before Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M in Starkville, we will gather to raise money for the Bulldog Initiative. If you are unfamiliar with the Initiative and its purpose, then you can read all about it by clicking HERE. Organized by Charlie Winfield, the Initiative is working for the betterment of Mississippi State student athletes of all sports through the use of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. All proceeds from the Rock Vegas event will go directly to the efforts of the Initiative. No organizer, sponsor or employee will pocket a dime from ticket sales or official Rock Vegas merchandising sales.
STARKVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River volleyball splits doubleheader

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Pearl River volleyball team hit the road Saturday for a doubleheader against Mississippi University for Women and Pensacola Christian. The Wildcats swept the first match against MUW 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, and 25-13) but fell in match two 3-0 (20-25, 21-25, and 19-25) despite late rallies.
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Basketball
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
State
Alabama State
Las Cruces, NM
Basketball
Starkville, MS
Sports
Starkville, MS
College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Las Cruces, NM
College Basketball
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Utah State
kicks96news.com

DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests

TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0. SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Jans
wtva.com

Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Ncaa Tournament#Texas A M#Texas A M Commerce#Panola College#Ncaa Division Ii#Aggies#Wac#Auburn#The Grand Prairie
wtva.com

Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man convicted, gets life for 2020 murder

A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a Lowndes County Circuit Court jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Jatavis Williams, 23, was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Tarcari Walker. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours after three days of testimony. The trial was heavily attended by the families of both men.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Amory woman arrested for auto B&E

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
AMORY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
wcbi.com

Biden’s student loan forgiveness and eligibility

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI ) – As President Biden rolls out student loan forgiveness plans, the question is, who qualifies?. Reactions were swift on social media. While some people are excited about the debt forgiveness plan, others aren’t as thrilled. But even some of them are eager to find...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

FEMA gives money to families for funeral expenses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -An unexpected death can bring heartbreak to those left behind. And in the days following, it can also bring unexpected debt. It has happened to families who have lost loved ones to Covid19. But if you are eligible, FEMA can help. The federal agency is reimbursing families...
COLUMBUS, MS
breezynews.com

Monday was a Mess of Minor Accidents in Attala

7:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Megg’s Tire. 8:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Kosciusko High School regarding a vehicle that was hit in the parking lot. 8:35 a.m. –...
KOSCIUSKO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy