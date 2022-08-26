ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moonbreaker Release Date Information

Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
Diablo Immortal System Requirements

Diablo Immortal will be releasing to mobile and PC on June 2, 2022. To be able to play it, players hardware must meet certain requirements. This article outlines what system requirements players need to run Diablo Immortal.
Respawn Working on Apex Legends Badge Overhaul

Respawn Entertainment has been hard at work trying to fix the badge problem ever since the launch of Apex Legends Season 14. Developer Kalyrical posted the initial update five days ago, but developer RobotHavGunz gave more clarity on the situation. Every fix seems to not work when launched on the...
Apex Legends Streamer iitzTimmy Catches Players Getting Boosted

Apex Legends streamer iitzTimmy recently caught people boosting in pubs. Boosting has been a common problem in many competitive multiplayer games, but rarely has it been so clearly caught on film. iitzTimmy is a Twitch streamer that's developed a community of over 2.4 million followers. He's known for being a...
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Content

Blizzard revealed that it will be hosting a special summit for content creators to prepare for the new information that will be released. Overwatch community manager Andy Belford shared on his personal Twitter account that fans will be seeing some streamers absent as they are preparing for the creator summit. The chosen content creators will be able to share the news in September. Players should stay on the lookout for what is to come in the upcoming month.
Warzone Operation: Last Call LTM: What is it?

Debuting with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is Operation: Last Call, a limited-time mode (LTM) that's said to be inspired by Search and Destroy. For those wondering just what it is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of Operation: Last Call LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Warzone and Vanguard The Umbrella Academy Bundles: Items, Release Date

During Season 5: Last Stand, time-traveling assassin duo Hazel and Cha-Cha will be featured in two Umbrella Academy–themed Bundles in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Here's a breakdown of what exactly the "Tracer Pack: The Umbrella Academy — Hazel" and "Tracer Pack: The Umbrella Academy — Cha-Cha" Bundles have to offer to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard players.
Meta Vanguard AR Variable Scopes Nerfed in Warzone Season 5

With the intent of "widening options even further by addressing the top performers to be more in-line," it appears the Vanguard assault rifle Variable Scopes have been nerfed in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. As many in the Warzone community can likely attest to, the Variable Scope offerings for...
