ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
MARYLAND STATE
PLANetizen

Maryland Toll Lane Plan Gains Federal Approval

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s controversial $5 billion plan to expand parts of the Beltway and Interstate 270 can move forward after the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the project, reports Ian Duncan in the Washington Post. “Maryland is planning to add two toll lanes to the Beltway in each direction, between the Virginia side of a new and expanded American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda,” and convert two I-270 lanes to toll lanes. The plan was scaled back in May 2021 in response to strong opposition from some officials and environmental groups.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Back to School| Navigating digital learning

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's the first day of school for many students in our area today. As learning gets underway, some students are blending online with in-person which can be a little confusing. Maryland Educator and Author of "Tech with Heart," Stacey Roshan shares how parents can help students...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation […]
MARYLAND STATE
Centre Daily

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore won't debate GOP rival Dan Cox at Morgan State University

Wes Moore, Democratic nominee for governor of Maryland, has declined a debate invitation from Morgan State University. MSU is the largest among the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox accepted the invitation, and said he will debate an empty chair representing Moore at MSU on September 27. According to The MSU Spokesman campus newspaper, which is hosting the debate, a Moore spokesperson provided the paper with a contradictory statement when asked why Moore would not accept the invite.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Ocean City Today

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mocoshow.com

Maryland Driving Laws — Knowing When to Stop for School Buses

With school starting for most students in Montgomery County today, MDOT, Zero Deaths Maryland offers the following reminders for when it is and isn’t ok to pass a school bus: We’ve all been there. We see the school bus slowing down, yellow lights flashing, and we panic. Do I stop? Do I keep going? Am I even supposed to stop from this direction?
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Equality#Gender Issues#Racism#Women S Equality Day#U S News World Report#Democrat#Republican
saturdaytradition.com

No. 1 prospect out of Maryland announces B1G commitment

Brad Underwood has added his first commitment to the Fighting Illini’s 2023 Class. 4-star power forward Amani Hansberry chose Illinois over Miami, Penn State, Auburn and Virginia Tech. Hansberry, a 6-foot-8 prospect out of Maryland, could make an immediate impact for the Fighting Illini the second he steps on...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
wvexplorer.com

Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
woay.com

West Virginia Democrats oppose Constitutional Amendments 1,2, and 4

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee met on August 27 and collectively decided to urge voters to oppose Constitutional Amendments 1,2 and 4. The amendments will appear on the General Election ballot in the November 8 election, and voters must approve for the legislation to pass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy