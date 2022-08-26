Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Project Baltimore committed to keeping you informed as school year begins with uncertainty
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A smooth transition back to school is proving to be difficult with most Maryland districts facing a shortage of teachers and bus drivers. While many families are feeling uncertain about the weeks ahead, Project Baltimore’s commitment to keeping you informed remains the same. Project Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
Amid teacher shortages, more violence, region's schools brace for a difficult new year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As school resumes across the region, students will face a number of challenges unrelated to the normal back-to-school stresses like homework and pop quizzes. They'll have to deal with more complex issues like a shortage of teachers, uncertainty about how to handle COVID in a post-pandemic...
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
PLANetizen
Maryland Toll Lane Plan Gains Federal Approval
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s controversial $5 billion plan to expand parts of the Beltway and Interstate 270 can move forward after the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the project, reports Ian Duncan in the Washington Post. “Maryland is planning to add two toll lanes to the Beltway in each direction, between the Virginia side of a new and expanded American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda,” and convert two I-270 lanes to toll lanes. The plan was scaled back in May 2021 in response to strong opposition from some officials and environmental groups.
foxbaltimore.com
Back to School| Navigating digital learning
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's the first day of school for many students in our area today. As learning gets underway, some students are blending online with in-person which can be a little confusing. Maryland Educator and Author of "Tech with Heart," Stacey Roshan shares how parents can help students...
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation […]
Centre Daily
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore won't debate GOP rival Dan Cox at Morgan State University
Wes Moore, Democratic nominee for governor of Maryland, has declined a debate invitation from Morgan State University. MSU is the largest among the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox accepted the invitation, and said he will debate an empty chair representing Moore at MSU on September 27. According to The MSU Spokesman campus newspaper, which is hosting the debate, a Moore spokesperson provided the paper with a contradictory statement when asked why Moore would not accept the invite.
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said....
mocoshow.com
Maryland Driving Laws — Knowing When to Stop for School Buses
With school starting for most students in Montgomery County today, MDOT, Zero Deaths Maryland offers the following reminders for when it is and isn’t ok to pass a school bus: We’ve all been there. We see the school bus slowing down, yellow lights flashing, and we panic. Do I stop? Do I keep going? Am I even supposed to stop from this direction?
saturdaytradition.com
No. 1 prospect out of Maryland announces B1G commitment
Brad Underwood has added his first commitment to the Fighting Illini’s 2023 Class. 4-star power forward Amani Hansberry chose Illinois over Miami, Penn State, Auburn and Virginia Tech. Hansberry, a 6-foot-8 prospect out of Maryland, could make an immediate impact for the Fighting Illini the second he steps on...
foxbaltimore.com
The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday.
wvexplorer.com
Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
woay.com
West Virginia Democrats oppose Constitutional Amendments 1,2, and 4
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee met on August 27 and collectively decided to urge voters to oppose Constitutional Amendments 1,2 and 4. The amendments will appear on the General Election ballot in the November 8 election, and voters must approve for the legislation to pass.
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
msn.com
Salena Zito: Portraits of voters from three Pennsylvania bellwethers
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — After 22 years working as an IT professional for Verizon Wireless, Marcy O’Donnell left to start a new career in the medical field — specifically her husband’s optometry practice here in Luzerne County — two years ahead of the pandemic. Ms. O’Donnell,...
Nottingham MD
Maryland State Police remind motorists of school bus safety laws as students return to class
PIKESVILLE, MD—As thousands of students prepare to return to class next week, Maryland State Police and the Maryland Center for School Safety are reminding motorists to be alert as children are getting on and off of school buses. In a typical school year, more than 600,000 Maryland students ride...
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
