KAAL-TV
Rochester man takes plea deal in three of seven court cases
(ABC 6 News) Bol James Deng pleaded guilty to one count of domestic strangulation and one count of 1st-degree burglary in exchange for the dismissal of 20 other domestic, drug, and vehicular charges in Olmsted County Court. Deng’s sentencing was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. His sentencing documents have not...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man pleads guilty to hit-and-run crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm, and driving while intoxicated in a March 2022 hit-and-run. Quinn Pribyl, 23, of Rochester, was arrested March 8 after driving through a red light and hitting another vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street SW and 14th Avenue SW.
KAAL-TV
Man faces several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted
(KSTP) – A Minneapolis man is facing several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted by him. As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey’s store at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she’d been abducted.
superhits1027.com
Arraignment hearing set for Osage man charged with murdering missing Cerro Gordo County woman
OSAGE — The arraignment hearing has been set for an Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 22nd in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went missing in April 2021, with authorities accusing Gilmore of picking her up near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th of last year and later murdering her. A teenager found a human skull placed on a stick in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County in July 2021, with additional remains being located in the park this past April.
Rochester Man’s 10-Year Sentence for Domestic Violence Upheld
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's conviction and 10-year prison sentence for domestic violence. 32-year-old Karlwin Richards attempted to argue that his constitutional right against self-incrimination was violated during his trial and that the judge failed to maintain impartiality when she ordered an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines in the case. Richards decided to testify in his own defense in an effort to bolster his claims that he was acting in self-defense when he was involved in a domestic altercation in January 2020. The judge presiding in the trial denied a defense motion that called for limiting the prosecution's cross-examination to that single incident.
Minneapolis man charged with kidnapping woman, leading police on 124 mph chase
CANNON FALLS, Minn. — A Minneapolis man is facing four felonies, including a kidnapping charge, after he allegedly picked up a woman in his car and refused to let her out. According to a criminal complaint, 25-year-old Daquairus Black picked up a woman in his car Aug. 27. The victim later told police that she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend and walked away from their Minneapolis hotel, and once she was a few blocks away, got into a parked car that she thought was a rideshare vehicle.
KIMT
Gun and drug charges filed against Hancock County man
GARNER, Iowa – Gun and drug charges have been filed against a Hancock County man. Larry Wayne Robbins, 65 of Goodell, is accused of control of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement...
KAAL-TV
Man Charged for Staying at Hotel for 90 Days without Paying
(ABC 6 News) – A Florida man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court after being accused of squatting at Staybridge Suites in southwest Rochester for nearly three months without paying. According to a criminal complaint, 55-year-old Steven Travis Paige is charged with felony theft by swindle and for giving...
KIMT
Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
KGLO News
Charles City pair pleads not guilty to robbery, willful injury charges
CHARLES CITY — Two people from Charles City arrested after a robbery and assault in July have pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint charges 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th. The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.
msn.com
Suspect in alleged abduction arrested after fleeing police, crashing into squad car
CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A suspect wanted in an alleged abduction was arrested Saturday following a series of police chases in southern Minnesota. The Cannon Falls Police Department says the suspect was first spotted shortly before 11 a.m. where a female, whose age was not specified, reported at a gas station that she'd just escaped being abducted in the Twin Cities.
KAAL-TV
Mason City Police need help identifying package theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a package theft that occurred on Friday, August 26 around 7:20 PM. No additional details were given. MCPD is asking if anyone knows the person’s identity to please call them at...
KIMT
10-person federal trial set over 'large-scale' meth operation in Rochester
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 10 people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Olmsted County are now set to face federal trial. The group indicted in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota for conspiracy to distribute meth includes:. - Scott Christopher Dobbelaere. - Aaron Raymond Dombovy, aka “Bovy”
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
"Good job to them": Cannon Falls Casey's General Store employees praised for helping abducted woman
CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A woman is safe after police said she was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. The Cannon Falls Police Department said a woman in her mid-30's arrived at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and told employees she had escaped being abducted."It's such a small town, that kind of stuff doesn't happen really," Cannon Falls resident Chasy Grams said.Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the...
Rochester Man Charged for Choking Woman, Rendering her Unconscious
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony charges for allegedly choking a woman until she lost consciousness. Prosecutors say the woman was married to a friend of 51-year-old Roland Outlaw. The criminal complaint says the woman told police she and her husband were in a “strained marriage” when Outlaw and her husband came to a home she was staying at on Monday. She said Outlaw approached her and started choking her until she lost consciousness.
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested for stealing money from 10 dependent adults under her care
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony charge for stealing from disabled people she was employed to take care of. Katelyn Roberts, 24, was arrested Thursday night and accused of dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation from Jan. of 2019 to May of 2022. She...
