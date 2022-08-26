ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Does Ryan Day have a different edge in his fourth year as Ohio State football’s head coach?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day is 34-4 in his career as Ohio State football head coach, but up until last season none of those losses had come in the regular season. Then he lost to Oregon in Week 2 before closing out the year with a loss to Michigan, the program’s first in a decade. He has always preached about the high expectations that come with being the leader of the Buckeyes’ program, but now he feels the impact of not meeting them.
Ryan Day feels this Ohio State football team is ‘hungry’ coming off last season, heading into Notre Dame game

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are a ton of categories where the Ohio State football team is considered to be among the favorites. OSU’s one of the favorites to win a national title. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the favorite to win the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best receiver. TreVeyon Henderson is one of the favorites for the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s best running back.
Cincinnati Bengals release former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals have released former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman in favor of Kevin Huber according to multiple reports. The Ohio native native signed with his hometown team in 2021 as an undrafted free agent spending the season in a backup role behind Huber, who is also from Cincinnati. The two were part of an open competition this preseason, with the 14-year veteran winning out. Chrisman averaged 50.4 yards per punt with none downed inside the 20 this preseason, which included a 65-yard punt against the Los Angeles Rams.
Is Kourt Williams Ohio State’s best answer for Michael Mayer, Notre Dame’s best player?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time Michael Mayer played against a Jim Knowles defense, he didn’t leave the field. In the Fiesta Bowl to close last season, Notre Dame, Ohio State’s opponent on Saturday night, faced Oklahoma State, Knowles’ employer of a year ago. Knowles was gone by the game, hired away to be Ohio State’s new nearly $2 million a year defensive coordinator, but his style of defense and the players who executed it remained. Mayer, a 6-foot-4 1/2, 265-pounder who enters this season as one of the two best tight ends in the country (with Georgia’s Brock Bowers), played every snap against that defense, all 91 of them.
Isaiah Foskey and four other Notre Dame players Ohio State football fans should worry about

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football hopes to learn in 2022 if any of its young pass rushers makes a jump to game-wrecker status. Notre Dame’s best defensive player will already be at that level when the teams meet Saturday. Isaiah Foskey’s 11 sacks last season are the third-highest single-season total in program history. The 6-5, 265-pound junior from California was also consistent, recording at least one sack in nine games.
Where’s Jim Knowles? Secrecy surrounds Ohio State defensive coordinator’s location for Notre Dame game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles guarded crucial details about his initial Ohio State football defense throughout preseason camp. Generally, that secrecy applied to schematic details such as how — and how much — he will employ the hybrid defensive end/linebacker position known as the Jack. Yet Knowles’ cloak and dagger policy also apparently extends to his location inside Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
How Ohio State football recruited its way to the title of ‘Kings of the North’ - Part 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the NCAA’s recruiting dead period ended on Jan. 19, Ohio State football’s newly assembled coaching staff headed south. Jim Knowles’ first recruiting trip as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach took him to Louisiana. Receivers coach Brian Hartline headed to Florida to pursue multiple top-30 national prospects. Head coach Ryan Day made a beeline for the Sunshine State, too, as part of a staff-wide emphasis on five-star running back Richard Young.
Why Ohio State football will chase the Alabama standard and fall short in 2022: Nathan Baird’s playoff picks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football remains on a long-tracked path to put an explosive, experienced team for the ages on the field in 2023. That means by the end of this season, the Buckeyes should be pretty great, too. If some portion of J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer and the young cornerbacks and defensive tackles pop in the months ahead, this defense will improve significantly. If all of them hit, this defense could surge back into contention for one of the nation’s best.
