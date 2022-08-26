Read full article on original website
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Football: Williams ‘walking the walk’ as Buckeye captainThe LanternColumbus, OH
New, larger facility to replace Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital will provide more jobs and treatmentThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Football: Five biggest storylines entering Week 1The LanternColumbus, OH
Explaining the Ohio State Buckeyes as The Kings of The North: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Tuesday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means attack a topic they’ve been talking around for years -- the idea of the Ohio State Buckeyes as The Kings of The North of college football. What does that mean? How did it happen?...
Does Ryan Day have a different edge in his fourth year as Ohio State football’s head coach?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day is 34-4 in his career as Ohio State football head coach, but up until last season none of those losses had come in the regular season. Then he lost to Oregon in Week 2 before closing out the year with a loss to Michigan, the program’s first in a decade. He has always preached about the high expectations that come with being the leader of the Buckeyes’ program, but now he feels the impact of not meeting them.
What are Ohio State football’s odds to win the national championship for the 2022 season?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team heads into the 2022 season as one of the top contenders for the national championship. The Buckeyes are ranked second in the preseason AP poll and feature a top Heisman Trophy contender in quarterback C.J. Stroud. But what do the oddsmakers...
Ryan Day feels this Ohio State football team is ‘hungry’ coming off last season, heading into Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are a ton of categories where the Ohio State football team is considered to be among the favorites. OSU’s one of the favorites to win a national title. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the favorite to win the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best receiver. TreVeyon Henderson is one of the favorites for the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s best running back.
Jim Knowles on Ohio State football’s defense heading into the Notre Dame game: ‘We’re 100 percent ready’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has given constant updates on where he thinks Ohio State football’s defense is as it progresses through fall camp. Four days before the No. 2 Buckeyes kick off against No. 5 Notre Dame, OSU’s defensive coordinator likes what it looks like. “We’re ready,”...
Cincinnati Bengals release former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals have released former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman in favor of Kevin Huber according to multiple reports. The Ohio native native signed with his hometown team in 2021 as an undrafted free agent spending the season in a backup role behind Huber, who is also from Cincinnati. The two were part of an open competition this preseason, with the 14-year veteran winning out. Chrisman averaged 50.4 yards per punt with none downed inside the 20 this preseason, which included a 65-yard punt against the Los Angeles Rams.
Is Kourt Williams Ohio State’s best answer for Michael Mayer, Notre Dame’s best player?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time Michael Mayer played against a Jim Knowles defense, he didn’t leave the field. In the Fiesta Bowl to close last season, Notre Dame, Ohio State’s opponent on Saturday night, faced Oklahoma State, Knowles’ employer of a year ago. Knowles was gone by the game, hired away to be Ohio State’s new nearly $2 million a year defensive coordinator, but his style of defense and the players who executed it remained. Mayer, a 6-foot-4 1/2, 265-pounder who enters this season as one of the two best tight ends in the country (with Georgia’s Brock Bowers), played every snap against that defense, all 91 of them.
Isaiah Foskey and four other Notre Dame players Ohio State football fans should worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football hopes to learn in 2022 if any of its young pass rushers makes a jump to game-wrecker status. Notre Dame’s best defensive player will already be at that level when the teams meet Saturday. Isaiah Foskey’s 11 sacks last season are the third-highest single-season total in program history. The 6-5, 265-pound junior from California was also consistent, recording at least one sack in nine games.
What do the oddsmakers say about Ohio State football’s chances to win the Big Ten in 2022?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s streak of consecutive Big Ten football championships ended at four when the Buckeyes lost at Michigan last season, ending their shot at a conference title. The Buckeyes head into 2022 looking for redemption, and they are a heavy favorite to win the Big...
Where’s Jim Knowles? Secrecy surrounds Ohio State defensive coordinator’s location for Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles guarded crucial details about his initial Ohio State football defense throughout preseason camp. Generally, that secrecy applied to schematic details such as how — and how much — he will employ the hybrid defensive end/linebacker position known as the Jack. Yet Knowles’ cloak and dagger policy also apparently extends to his location inside Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
How Ohio State football recruited its way to the title of ‘Kings of the North’ - Part 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the NCAA’s recruiting dead period ended on Jan. 19, Ohio State football’s newly assembled coaching staff headed south. Jim Knowles’ first recruiting trip as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach took him to Louisiana. Receivers coach Brian Hartline headed to Florida to pursue multiple top-30 national prospects. Head coach Ryan Day made a beeline for the Sunshine State, too, as part of a staff-wide emphasis on five-star running back Richard Young.
What 4-star edge Desmond Umeozulu’s South Carolina commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program likes doing as many of its official visits during the summer months as it can, so that all its attention can be focused on recruiting and the season can be about football. The approach includes one big weekend where the bulk of...
Why Ohio State football will chase the Alabama standard and fall short in 2022: Nathan Baird’s playoff picks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football remains on a long-tracked path to put an explosive, experienced team for the ages on the field in 2023. That means by the end of this season, the Buckeyes should be pretty great, too. If some portion of J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer and the young cornerbacks and defensive tackles pop in the months ahead, this defense will improve significantly. If all of them hit, this defense could surge back into contention for one of the nation’s best.
Former school superintendent in Ohio accused of kidnapping 2 children in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — The former superintendent of a school district in the Columbus area is facing two charges of kidnapping after police say he lured two young children into his vehicle, offering them money to baby-sit. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested last week in...
Car crashes into home in central Ohio, killing man on porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man sitting on his porch was killed Monday evening when a car driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into the home, the State Highway Patrol says. Cody Jordan, 27, of Chillicothe, was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center after the crash but died of...
