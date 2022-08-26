Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin. A man in Nebraska celebrated turning 60 over the weekend in style with a 38-mile trip down the Missouri River in a carved, 846lb pumpkin called 'Berta' that he had been growing for 10 years as he made history squashing a Guinness World Record. Duane Hansen, now 60, set sail to paddle the Missouri River at around 7.30a.m. on Saturday from Bellevue to Nebraska City, six years after former record holder Rick Swenson created a pumpkin boat to complete a 25.5-mile trip down the Red River from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Breckenridge, Minnesota in 2016.

