ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
styleblueprint.com

9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals

What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
LONG BEACH, MS
WJTV 12

Why Mississippi’s 3.6% unemployment rate isn’t the full picture of what businesses are facing

PASCAGOULA — When Ingalls Shipbuilding announced plans this summer to hire more than 2,000 workers, they put perks up front: day-one benefits, 12 paid holidays, competitive pay.  And don’t forget the on-site Chick-Fil-A. The company says it has invested nearly $1 billion in its local facility.  “Attracting skilled workers is a top priority for Ingalls,” […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Madison hunters set new alligator state record on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new state record was set Sunday night, Aug. 28 for the longest female alligator harvested in Mississippi. Jim and Richie Denson of Madison killed the alligator on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. According to the Mississippi Department of...
MADISON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
State
Tennessee State
City
Biloxi, MS
State
Florida State
City
Madison, MS
City
Ocean Springs, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Carriere, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
msn.com

Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin

Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin. A man in Nebraska celebrated turning 60 over the weekend in style with a 38-mile trip down the Missouri River in a carved, 846lb pumpkin called 'Berta' that he had been growing for 10 years as he made history squashing a Guinness World Record. Duane Hansen, now 60, set sail to paddle the Missouri River at around 7.30a.m. on Saturday from Bellevue to Nebraska City, six years after former record holder Rick Swenson created a pumpkin boat to complete a 25.5-mile trip down the Red River from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Breckenridge, Minnesota in 2016.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kempercountymessenger.com

Luke longest serving Supervisor in Mississippi

Most anyone who works in politics will tell you: voters can be fickle, changing their minds about political candidates quickly, especially when a hot button issue surfaces for the first time. But Kemper County’s Mike Luke has managed to stay in office for 45 years, serving as Kemper County’s District...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
AL.com

Record-setting Mississippi alligator could be 100 years old

Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said in a news release. It measured 10 feet, 2 inches long (3.1 meters) from head to tail, making it the longest female alligator harvested on record in the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
WJTV 12

Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Government Technology

Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents

(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
JACKSON, MS
ourmshome.com

Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made

At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic High School#Gifted Education#Financial Education#Charity#St Martin High School#St Stanislaus College#Delisle Elementary School#Christian
mississippiscoreboard.com

History Made: Mississippi’s first all-female officiating crew takes the field – By Torsheta Jackson

Dr. Adrienne Barnes, stepped onto the damp turf of the South Jackson football field. She adjusted her white referee’s cap on her head before studying the teams gathered. Back judge, Dominique Sutton, handed the ball to the kicker. Another quick glance by Barnes ensured everyone was in position. Satisfied, she blew her whistle signaling the kickoff and making history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
JACKSON, MS
ourmshome.com

North Mississippi’s Calm During the Storm

“We are your calm during the storm.” That is the motto of the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters (NMSCS). When Mississippi weather looks iffy, a group of 35 volunteer storm chasers gear up and head out to track tornados, lightning storms, and more. The group’s primary mission is to relay any spotted information directly to the Mississippi National Weather Service (NWS) and ensure its 70K and growing Facebook followers have the latest news to be safe.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy