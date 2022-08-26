Read full article on original website
9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals
What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
Why Mississippi’s 3.6% unemployment rate isn’t the full picture of what businesses are facing
PASCAGOULA — When Ingalls Shipbuilding announced plans this summer to hire more than 2,000 workers, they put perks up front: day-one benefits, 12 paid holidays, competitive pay. And don’t forget the on-site Chick-Fil-A. The company says it has invested nearly $1 billion in its local facility. “Attracting skilled workers is a top priority for Ingalls,” […]
Gator breaks Mississippi record in first weekend of season
It didn’t take long for the first record to fall during Mississippi’s alligator hunting season. Madison residents Jim Denson and Richie Denson set a state record by bagging an alligator measuring 10 feet, 2 inches long Sunday on the Pearl River. The catch set the Mississippi record for...
Madison hunters set new alligator state record on Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new state record was set Sunday night, Aug. 28 for the longest female alligator harvested in Mississippi. Jim and Richie Denson of Madison killed the alligator on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. According to the Mississippi Department of...
Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin
Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin. A man in Nebraska celebrated turning 60 over the weekend in style with a 38-mile trip down the Missouri River in a carved, 846lb pumpkin called 'Berta' that he had been growing for 10 years as he made history squashing a Guinness World Record. Duane Hansen, now 60, set sail to paddle the Missouri River at around 7.30a.m. on Saturday from Bellevue to Nebraska City, six years after former record holder Rick Swenson created a pumpkin boat to complete a 25.5-mile trip down the Red River from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Breckenridge, Minnesota in 2016.
New state record set for female alligator taken by Mississippi hunters
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
Luke longest serving Supervisor in Mississippi
Most anyone who works in politics will tell you: voters can be fickle, changing their minds about political candidates quickly, especially when a hot button issue surfaces for the first time. But Kemper County’s Mike Luke has managed to stay in office for 45 years, serving as Kemper County’s District...
Record-setting Mississippi alligator could be 100 years old
Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said in a news release. It measured 10 feet, 2 inches long (3.1 meters) from head to tail, making it the longest female alligator harvested on record in the state.
Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents
(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
Inside the survival story of a Mississippi store fighting high inflation
The 138-year-old Simmons-Wright Company store in Kewanee, Mississippi looks like a relic, almost a museum dedicated to country life. Its two floors are filled with baskets of cotton, cast-iron skillets and farming plows. But hiding underneath it all is a remarkably nimble business, one that's survived that long by knowing how to adapt.
History Made: Mississippi’s first all-female officiating crew takes the field – By Torsheta Jackson
Dr. Adrienne Barnes, stepped onto the damp turf of the South Jackson football field. She adjusted her white referee’s cap on her head before studying the teams gathered. Back judge, Dominique Sutton, handed the ball to the kicker. Another quick glance by Barnes ensured everyone was in position. Satisfied, she blew her whistle signaling the kickoff and making history.
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
North Mississippi’s Calm During the Storm
“We are your calm during the storm.” That is the motto of the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters (NMSCS). When Mississippi weather looks iffy, a group of 35 volunteer storm chasers gear up and head out to track tornados, lightning storms, and more. The group’s primary mission is to relay any spotted information directly to the Mississippi National Weather Service (NWS) and ensure its 70K and growing Facebook followers have the latest news to be safe.
State auditor: Mississippi could save $350,000 but shutting down little used cell phones
Auditor Shad White said Mississippi could save about $350,000 if use of state-issued cell phones were monitored more closely. How? Turn ‘em off, or at least shut off those showing little to no use. The report said that 30 percent of the more than 2,100 analyzed mobile devices had...
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
Co-conspirator in Mississippi election commission case that defrauded thousands pleads guilty
Sudie Jones-Teague has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud, and bribery charges in connection with the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case. Jones-Teague was arrested earlier this year in February. She pleaded guilty to illegally working to have her company approved as a vendor for Hinds County and be paid without...
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
