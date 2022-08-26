Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
No. 10 MGCCC falls at No. 3 Georgia Military in 2OT
A thrilling top-10 battle didn’t go the way Mississippi Gulf Coast hoped it would have, but the No. 10 Bulldogs will leave Milledgeville, Ga., pleased with a lot of what they saw. They lost 3-2 in the final two minutes of the second overtime on No. 3 Georgia Military’s...
Picayune Item
Bulldogs win 4-3 thriller in Georgia
Mississippi Gulf Coast wasn’t able to convert on all its chances Saturday, but the Bulldogs converted on just enough to win 4-3 at Georgia Military. Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock) got a hat trick, including the game-winner, in a back-and-forth battle in Milledgeville, Ga. “We got the win, but we...
Picayune Item
Pearl River nets four goals in victory over No. 17 Mineral Area
FULTON, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team built on its great early season form Saturday, dominating No. 17 Mineral Area 4-1 to remain unbeaten. “The girls played really well today. It’s always big for their confidence, knowing that they can compete with some of the top teams in the country,” head coach Henrik Madsen said. “It’s just a matter of continuing to play and improve our game. We’re proud to pull out this win.”
Two Columbus residents among 28 newly-graduated Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities. […]
ourmshome.com
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
‘There shouldn’t be a gap:’ Shaquille O’Neal wants better relationship between community and police
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Channel 2 got new insight into what a local sheriff’s office is doing to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is the director of community...
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
Albany Herald
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
Comedy Night raises more than $30,000 to feed senior citizens in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — It was laughter for a good cause this week as the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging’s annual comedy night helped raise more than $30,000 for a program providing home-delivered meals to senior citizens. The latest edition was the 15th in 16 years, with 2021 canceled due...
WCTV
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The owner of a pool and patio company in Valdosta is now facing criminal charges in Lowndes County and deputies there say he’s being investigated in several other South Georgia counties as well. Jerry Maxwell “Max” Ward, Jr., who operates Quailty Pools & Patio in...
Picayune Item
An August field walk through the Crosby Arboretum’s educational exhibits
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. This past Saturday, Dr. Wayne Morris, Professor of Biology at Troy University, led us on an information-packed field walk that began in our beech-magnolia habitat near the Arboretum Visitor Center. Dr. Morris discussed species seen in the various woodland plant communities along the pathways. We ended our journey in the south pitcher plant bog, which is currently a riot of late summer colors and textures.
12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. — A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel
MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
wfxl.com
Dougherty County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man and stolen property
The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is seeking a wanted person and stolen property. According to a Facebook post, the DCSO says that Jabari Thomas is wanted for probation violation, and for questioning in deposit account fraud, forgery, and theft out of Kentucky and Columbus. The SO states that Thomas is...
WALB 10
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Appling County murder was arrested in Warwick early Thursday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Reginald Stokes,38, of Baxley, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Surveillance footage shows two suspects and a vehicle involved in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. The Hattiesburg Police Department released stills of the suspects and the vehicle on Friday, Aug. 26, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved. The...
3rd suspect arrested in the death of 16-year-old in Fort Valley
Investigators arrested a third person in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in Peach County Monday. The Peach County Sheriff's Office says they arrested Daquavious Oliver, the last of three suspects wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting death of 16-year-old Justin Woodford of Perry. Peach County deputies arrested...
Man who died in possible ‘self defense’ shooting identified
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed the identity of the 28-year-old man who was shot and later died at the hospital early Wednesday morning. Jamar Rogers was killed after he was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at around 1:07 a.m. in the Hillsdale Community Center on 558 Felhorn Rd. East. According […]
