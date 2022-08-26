ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkinston, MS

Picayune Item

No. 10 MGCCC falls at No. 3 Georgia Military in 2OT

A thrilling top-10 battle didn’t go the way Mississippi Gulf Coast hoped it would have, but the No. 10 Bulldogs will leave Milledgeville, Ga., pleased with a lot of what they saw. They lost 3-2 in the final two minutes of the second overtime on No. 3 Georgia Military’s...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Picayune Item

Bulldogs win 4-3 thriller in Georgia

Mississippi Gulf Coast wasn’t able to convert on all its chances Saturday, but the Bulldogs converted on just enough to win 4-3 at Georgia Military. Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock) got a hat trick, including the game-winner, in a back-and-forth battle in Milledgeville, Ga. “We got the win, but we...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Picayune Item

Pearl River nets four goals in victory over No. 17 Mineral Area

FULTON, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team built on its great early season form Saturday, dominating No. 17 Mineral Area 4-1 to remain unbeaten. “The girls played really well today. It’s always big for their confidence, knowing that they can compete with some of the top teams in the country,” head coach Henrik Madsen said. “It’s just a matter of continuing to play and improve our game. We’re proud to pull out this win.”
PEARL RIVER, LA
ourmshome.com

Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made

At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
LAUREL, MS
WCTV

Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The owner of a pool and patio company in Valdosta is now facing criminal charges in Lowndes County and deputies there say he’s being investigated in several other South Georgia counties as well. Jerry Maxwell “Max” Ward, Jr., who operates Quailty Pools & Patio in...
VALDOSTA, GA
Picayune Item

An August field walk through the Crosby Arboretum’s educational exhibits

Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. This past Saturday, Dr. Wayne Morris, Professor of Biology at Troy University, led us on an information-packed field walk that began in our beech-magnolia habitat near the Arboretum Visitor Center. Dr. Morris discussed species seen in the various woodland plant communities along the pathways. We ended our journey in the south pitcher plant bog, which is currently a riot of late summer colors and textures.
CROSBY, MS
11Alive

Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel

MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Appling County murder was arrested in Warwick early Thursday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Reginald Stokes,38, of Baxley, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
WARWICK, GA
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Surveillance footage shows two suspects and a vehicle involved in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. The Hattiesburg Police Department released stills of the suspects and the vehicle on Friday, Aug. 26, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved. The...
HATTIESBURG, MS
13WMAZ

3rd suspect arrested in the death of 16-year-old in Fort Valley

Investigators arrested a third person in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in Peach County Monday. The Peach County Sheriff's Office says they arrested Daquavious Oliver, the last of three suspects wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting death of 16-year-old Justin Woodford of Perry. Peach County deputies arrested...
FORT VALLEY, GA

