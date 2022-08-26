Charlotte FC gears up for second matchup against Toronto FC

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is gearing up for its second matchup this season against Toronto FC.

Toronto beat Charlotte, 4 to 0, in an away game in Canada on July 23. That was the first MLS meeting between the two sides.

30,000 people are expected to attend the match Saturday night, according to Charlotte FC.

Charlotte FC reports the team has lost consecutive home games for the first time in club history following its defeat to Orlando City on Sunday. Charlotte has given up five goals in those two losses -- before that, the club only allowed seven goals in its first 11 home MLS matches, the team’s website said.

>> The game airs at 7 p.m. Saturday on TV64 and in Spanish on Telemundo Charlotte. You can also livestream it in English here and in Spanish here.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte FC defeats New York City FC, 3-1, at Red Bull Arena)

©2022 Cox Media Group