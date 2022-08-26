One COVID-19 related death reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one new COVID-19-related death for the week ending on August 26, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 is at 597.

The one death reported this week was a patient aged 70 and older.

For more information on COVID-19-related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 149 148 204

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 227 new COVID-19 cases for the week of August 20 – 26, 2022.

There are 22 (10%) new cases that are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 205 (90%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.



There are 67 new re-infection cases. Of those, 9 (31%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 58 (87%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

The positivity rate reported in Wichita County this week is 29.2%

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, August 26, 2022, four COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wichita County.

Of the four individuals hospitalized today, two are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the two, none are up to date and two have completed their primary series, but are not up to date. One person hospitalized is a re-infection.

The Public Health District did not provide information regarding how many patients are considered to be in critical condition.

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

From the week of August 20-26, 2022, the Health District is reporting 227 new cases. One death, four hospitalizations, and 235 recoveries.

The positivity rate for that two-week time period was 29.2%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 87%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas .

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online .

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

