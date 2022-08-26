North Royalton City Schools celebrates employee service year milestones: Talk of the Towns

Read full article on original website
Hungarian Festival offers food, music, folk dance lessons and more: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio -- The 66th Hungarian Festival, Ohio’s largest Hungarian festival, will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 4) at German Central Park, 7863 York Road in Parma. The event is presented by the American Hungarian Friends of Scouting and will feature plenty of food,...
The Medina Diversity Project to hold LGBTQ+ workshop Sept. 7
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina Diversity Project will be partnering with the Medina County District Library to present a SafeZone Training program by LGBTQ+ Lorain County. The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Medina Library, 210 S. Broadway St. It will provide an...
Bay Village schools superintendent: ‘A levy is the only way’
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- When it comes to funding public schools, an operating levy “is the only way,” says new Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles. “Regardless of who the superintendent is, the State of Ohio structures the funding model in Ohio,” Prebles said. “It does not have an inflationary component. The model says you will ‘deficit-spend.’ (But) it is almost impossible to deficit-spend. The only way (to fund the schools) is for residents to vote.”
North Royalton approves TIF for new Bank of America, medical office on Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The city has approved a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for a new Bank of America -- now under construction -- and a medical office near the southeast corner of Royalton and State roads. The TIF would mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to...
Mayfield losing out on millions, while most suburbs take in more income taxes this year: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We’ve talked about how the work-from-home trend could hurt Cleveland, missing out on income taxes of employees who never step into their offices. But how is the work-from-home trend affecting suburban...
Plum serves up noodles and sushi in Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Plum Asian Fare & Sushi celebrated its official red ribbon-cutting Tuesday (Aug. 23) in its new location in The Landings, 32730 Walker Road. The interior of the new business is colorful and inviting. Be prepared to scour an extensive menu that includes gluten-free options.
Purple Heart City signs installed at Berea entryways: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Three “Welcome to our Purple Heart Community” signs have been installed at entrances to Berea. Berea was named a Purple Heart City last year at the annual veterans picnic. The honor was bestowed by the Military Order of the Purple Heart in recognition of Berea’s commitment to veterans.
Broadview Heights moves forward with design of new fire station, holds back on construction plans
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city will finish designing a new fire station within the next few weeks, but won’t start planning construction until it has enough money to build it. That’s what Mayor Sam Alai told cleveland.com this week. He said the fire station’s designer -- Van Auken...
Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The graceful but long-damaged and disused Sidaway pedestrian bridge, one of the most poignant symbols of Cleveland’s racial unrest in the 1960s, could soon be in line for a comeback. Perspectus, a Cleveland architecture firm, has joined forces with two nonprofit development organizations to push...
Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
Sheetz Opens Store in Mayfield Heights, Another Coming Soon to Old Brooklyn
24/7/365 convenience store chain expanding rapidly across Ohio
Medina school board resumes redistricting talks
MEDINA, Ohio -- A restructuring of Medina City School District attendance areas is back on the table after a pause in discussions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Aaron Sable spoke to the school board and community about redistricting plans and facility needs at the Aug. 22 Board of Education meeting.
Flood advisory in effect in Cuyahoga County as storms move through area
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Thunderstorms moving through Northeast Ohio had dropped up to 2 inches of rain in some areas Monday night, leading to a flood advisory for Cuyahoga County. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect until midnight as more storms are expected. Forecasters warn that minor flooding is likely in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent, forecasters say.
Summit County Prosecutor’s Office to hold free self-defense class for women this week
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office will host a free self-defense class for women Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 6-8 p.m. at the Central Park Community Hall, 1755 Town Park Blvd., Green. It’s the first time the class has been offered since the COVID-19 pandemic, according...
Season winding down at Lakewood’s Foster Pool; renovation project awaits
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean the outdoor pool season in Lakewood will soon be ending. While normally a sad time, folks are looking forward to this year’s shutdown, which marks the beginning of reconstruction at the Charles A. Foster Pool. “We’re still open at Foster...
Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
Chocolate Bar closes in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Chocolate Bar in downtown Cleveland has closed. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Public meeting on former Westinghouse brownfield remediation project planned Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County’s Department of Development is holding a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss remediation work at a current brownfield being redeveloped into mixed-use housing. Experts will be available to discuss the project at 10 a.m. on site at the defunct Westinghouse building at 1200...
Kent State, University of Akron Law partnership lets students obtain bachelor’s degree, juris doctor in 6 years
AKRON, Ohio – Students who want to obtain a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctor degree can now do so in less time thanks to a partnership between Kent State University and the University of Akron School of Law. The collaborative program, commonly referred to as a three-plus-three...
Lake Man Indicted in Ongoing Skilled Gaming Gambling Investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Lake Township man who owned and operated a Route 62 business in Plain Township has been indicted on federal gambling charges. 47-year-old Steven Saris who was associated with Cafe 62 between 2012 and 2018 is charged with ‘operating an illegal gambling business’.
