North Royalton City Schools celebrates employee service year milestones: Talk of the Towns

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- When it comes to funding public schools, an operating levy “is the only way,” says new Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles. “Regardless of who the superintendent is, the State of Ohio structures the funding model in Ohio,” Prebles said. “It does not have an inflationary component. The model says you will ‘deficit-spend.’ (But) it is almost impossible to deficit-spend. The only way (to fund the schools) is for residents to vote.”

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO