Picayune Item
Patrice Days Tabbed Men’s Hoops Director of Recruiting
STARKVILLE – Patrice Days, one of the nation’s up-and-coming coaches, has been named the Director of Recruiting for Mississippi State’s men’s basketball program announced Monday by head coach Chris Jans. Days has already gained valuable coaching experience with nearly a decade of service as an assistant...
Picayune Item
Dawgs Win Third Straight Game, Wadsworth Nets Second Goal
STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State soccer program grabbed its third consecutive win of the season, beating Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday afternoon. Freshman Maggie Wadsworth netted the game-winning goal in the 52nd minute, her second consecutive game-winner for MSU. “It’s a total team effort,” head coach James Armstrong said. “Today was...
Picayune Item
Pearl River volleyball splits doubleheader
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Pearl River volleyball team hit the road Saturday for a doubleheader against Mississippi University for Women and Pensacola Christian. The Wildcats swept the first match against MUW 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, and 25-13) but fell in match two 3-0 (20-25, 21-25, and 19-25) despite late rallies.
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
Two people killed in early morning chain reaction crash on Mississippi highway
A crash involving two cars and two motorcycles early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a vehicle crash that started a chain reaction of crashes killed two people on U.S. 82 in Columbus at approximately 1 a.m. Reports are that a vehicle...
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
wtva.com
Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
wcbi.com
Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
