Starkville, MS

Picayune Item

Patrice Days Tabbed Men’s Hoops Director of Recruiting

STARKVILLE – Patrice Days, one of the nation’s up-and-coming coaches, has been named the Director of Recruiting for Mississippi State’s men’s basketball program announced Monday by head coach Chris Jans. Days has already gained valuable coaching experience with nearly a decade of service as an assistant...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
Picayune Item

Dawgs Win Third Straight Game, Wadsworth Nets Second Goal

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State soccer program grabbed its third consecutive win of the season, beating Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday afternoon. Freshman Maggie Wadsworth netted the game-winning goal in the 52nd minute, her second consecutive game-winner for MSU. “It’s a total team effort,” head coach James Armstrong said. “Today was...
STARKVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River volleyball splits doubleheader

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Pearl River volleyball team hit the road Saturday for a doubleheader against Mississippi University for Women and Pensacola Christian. The Wildcats swept the first match against MUW 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, and 25-13) but fell in match two 3-0 (20-25, 21-25, and 19-25) despite late rallies.
PENSACOLA, FL
wtva.com

Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Amory woman arrested for auto B&E

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
COLUMBUS, MS

