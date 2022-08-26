ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 8

Paul Pearce
3d ago

why don't you try keeping them here with good pay and incentives to stay in Vermont. Bernie your promises are lies always have been. Got no use for you & your Liberal Progressive Communism. 🤬😡

Reply(1)
10
Moondog
4d ago

Increase pay and benefits and this will attract more nurses. When looking to cut costs start with the obscenely overpaid executives who do little to nothing to actually help the patients.

Reply
4
Related
WCAX

Task force aims to rescue Vermont’s struggling dairy industry

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The task force hoping to revitalize the Vermont dairy industry had its first meeting of the year on Monday and still has its eyes set on rescuing a struggling industry. So far, Vermont is down 22 farms in 2022. Coming back from COVID-19 and struggles related...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

New plan to benefit Vermonters with hearing difficulty

(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Students issue report on racial discrimination in Vermont

Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits. The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones. Residents divided on plans to clean up old Corinth copper mines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Residents...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Health
WCAX

What Vermont kids can expect on the first day of school

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for many Vermont kids and for the first time in years, pandemic protocols won’t be with them to start the year. Vermont state guidance doesn’t recommend universal masking or regular testing. However, sick kids are being told to stay home no matter the illness.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Several districts across Vermont welcome another school year

ELMORE, Vt. — Several districts across Vermont welcomed another school year Monday. As a new school year begins, sisters Violet and Evalyn Shoeberlein are beginning their first day of second and third grade at the Elmore School, the last one room schoolhouse in Vermont. "It's great that' were starting...
ELMORE, VT
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Schools#Nursing Care#Community Health Centers#Politics Federal#Medical Services#General Health
vermontbiz.com

Scott appoints Jennifer Barrett to Vermont Superior Court

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Jennifer Barrett, of Newport, to the Vermont Superior Court. “Jennifer has demonstrated her legal expertise, as well as her commitment to justice and public service, in her role as state’s attorney and I’m confident she will continue to set a strong example on the bench,” said Governor Scott.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont schools assess and instate safety protocols as school year begins

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety concerns are prominent across the country and some Vermont schools are working with state resources to improve their safety protocols. Schools have the ability to request a free safety audit where the state comes in and assesses the school to see what plans and infrastructure could use some improvement.
VERMONT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?

We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson

Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits. The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones. Residents divided on plans to clean up old Corinth copper mines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Residents...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. social service nonprofits struggle under staffing vacancies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont’s statewide workforce crisis continues, social service nonprofits have been hit especially hard. One in every seven Vermonters works for a nonprofit, according to the United Way, but many organizations have faced staffing challenges since the beginning of the pandemic. Teachers and employees with...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Abortions up to birth

It does not matter if anybody is aborting babies right up to birth yet. What matters is Vermont law allows abortion right up to birth with no restrictions, no regulations, no safeguards for women’s health. Vermont law allows non-physicians to perform abortions. Vermont law protects abortion providers. In essence...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Will Vermont follow California’s lead in EV revolution?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few years, it might be harder for Vermonters to find a gas-powered vehicle. California on Thursday moved to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Vermont is among a group of 17 states that usually follow California’s lead on tailpipe emission standards.
VERMONT STATE
Q97.9

These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
POLITICS
WCAX

Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. No one is sure how it ended up in the Green Mountain State, but its owner is just happy it’s heading home. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt,...
gladstonedispatch.com

#46. Vermont

A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks. Which states had the most fatal accidents involving large trucks in 2020? Walkup, Melodia, K…
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy