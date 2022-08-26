Read full article on original website
Three South Jersey Sushi Restaurants Among Greatest in New Jersey
As the calendar gets ready to turn to September, the summer is officially almost over. Make sure you get to one of the many great sushi restaurants before the summer ends, its always a great night out. The fall is often considered on of the best times of year to...
1919 Movie Shows Atlantic City Boardwalk – A Century Before it Smelled Like Pot
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells.....uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: Anti-Semitism at Spirit Airlines Gate in Atlantic City
We live in Miami and came to New Jersey for a weekend party. We were returning home ACY-MIA on flight 3104 scheduled for 2:10pm. We arrived early at our gate, Gate 10. As we know from our frequent travels, we need to get a green tag for our stroller. We went straight to the counter to get our tag.
987thecoast.com
Governor Murphy Visits Atlantic City to Hand Out $60 Million
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was in Atlantic City Monday to discuss $60 million in investments for Atlantic City. Murphy says the funding for the largely democratic community is being funded through the new state budget. He says Atlantic City will now become a “city of opportunity”. Photo...
N.J. makes new budget investments in Atlantic City. ‘City’s success is vital,’ Murphy says.
Citywide surveillance cameras. Repairs to the famous boardwalk. Upgrades to a local highway. Gov. Phil Murphy visited Atlantic City on Monday to highlight how the state is infusing about $60 million in taxpayer money into the sea seaside resort town as officials continue efforts to revitalize the local government and economy.
50 Years Later, Lifeguard Returns to Work on Jersey Beach
If you are on the beach in Sea Isle City through the end of this summer, you may notice one lifeguard who seems a little older than the rest. That's probably Eric Greensmith, a retired doctor back on the lifeguard stand after 50 years. He was a member of the...
Here’s Where to Catch $3 Movies This Saturday in the Atlantic City Area
Movie theater owners are trying to jump-start their businesses in a big way this weekend. "National Cinema Day" has been designated for this Saturday across the country - it's a day when many theaters will be offering movies for just $3. According to the National Cinema Day website, the $3...
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
Supporter of AC, NJ Mayor Accuses Him Of Bad Conduct At Airshow
Allegations about the recent alleged conduct of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small have surfaced and are now a matter of public record. We have interviewed several people close to the situation, who have alleged some disturbing things about Small’s alleged conduct at this past Wednesday, August 24, 2022 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow.
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
CBS News
Missing boater found safe near Dennis Creek in Cape May County, US Coast Guard says
CAPE MAY VILLAS, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey boater who did not return at his expected time Monday night has been found safe in Cape May County, the U.S. Coast Guard says. Christian Johnathon Hosford, 33, was found safe by N.J. State Police with his boat near Dennis Creek in Cape May County on Tuesday morning.
Phillymag.com
On the Market at the Shore: Streamline Moderne Oceanfront House in Longport
This well-decked-out house looks like it dates to the 1930s but is actually much younger than that. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Did this house get lost on its way to South Beach?. Maybe, for it would certainly...
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
New Jersey’s best free beach right outside of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments
Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
This is beginning to feel like an everyday occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest shooting...
fox29.com
Atlantic Ocean sets records for warmth down at the Jersey shore
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - For a change, the ocean water is warm down at the Jersey shore. It's so warm, it set a record in Atlantic City, where the water temperature soared to the mid-80s on Thursday and early Friday. This weekend, your Weather Authority says to plan for ocean water in the upper 70s.
Prosecutor: Two From Atlantic City, NJ, Charged for Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man
Two men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City late last week. One is in custody and the other, deemed armed and dangerous, is being sought by police. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says two men from Atlantic City have been charged in connection to...
Concrete cubes in middle of N.J. neighborhood hold ties to WWI history
In Jersey, drivers are used to the quirks of the road like jughandles and traffic circles. But in a sprawling bayside community in Ocean County, where backyards border the water and boats are parked in driveways, there’s a different kind of roundabout.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
