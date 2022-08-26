ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Anti-Semitism at Spirit Airlines Gate in Atlantic City

We live in Miami and came to New Jersey for a weekend party. We were returning home ACY-MIA on flight 3104 scheduled for 2:10pm. We arrived early at our gate, Gate 10. As we know from our frequent travels, we need to get a green tag for our stroller. We went straight to the counter to get our tag.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
987thecoast.com

Governor Murphy Visits Atlantic City to Hand Out $60 Million

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was in Atlantic City Monday to discuss $60 million in investments for Atlantic City. Murphy says the funding for the largely democratic community is being funded through the new state budget. He says Atlantic City will now become a “city of opportunity”. Photo...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Local Life#City Region#Travel Info#What To Do#Gross Domestic Product#Ac Atlantic City Airshow
New Jersey 101.5

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Travel
94.5 PST

Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s best free beach right outside of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Atlantic Ocean sets records for warmth down at the Jersey shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - For a change, the ocean water is warm down at the Jersey shore. It's so warm, it set a record in Atlantic City, where the water temperature soared to the mid-80s on Thursday and early Friday. This weekend, your Weather Authority says to plan for ocean water in the upper 70s.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy