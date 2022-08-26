Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise buys a mobile home park for affordable housing
It's not a new story, an old mobile home park goes up for sale and residents face losing their homes. We've heard this story a lot lately, as growth makes the land underneath these sites worth a lot of money. Last week the City of Boise bought the latest mobile home park in this situation, saying it is preserving affordable housing.
idahobusinessreview.com
What the City of Boise’s zoning rewrite means for housing affordability
Boise is home to residences of all shapes and sizes, from traditional single-family homes to multifamily residential units and urban high-rise apartment complexes. The city’s existing zoning codes have been around for over 55 years without much adaptation to address the growth seen in Treasure Valley. Zoning codes determine how, where and what features buildings ...
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Evictions in the Treasure Valley back on the rise
Boise housing support nonprofit Jesse Tree projects total eviction filings in the Treasure Valley this year could reach four figures, an 18% increase from last year. The group compiled eviction data from the Idaho Supreme Court in a report released last week. In 2021, 479 property managers filed for 819...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVB
Idaho Today: Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival
Sponsored by Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival. Don't miss the Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival on September 10, 2022, experience local dishes and drinks.
Esther Simplot Park: Boise's hidden gem
BOISE, Idaho — One of the latest additions to Boise's parks, and one of the most popular, is Esther Simplot Park, named after the widow of the famous Idaho potato magnate. Almost 50 years ago, construction to beautify the Boise greenbelt began. The city created a series of parks that were all named after some of Boise's best civic leaders; Ann Morrison, Julia Davis, Marianne Williams, and Kristin Armstrong were just a few of the people selected to name the parks after.
West Ada family concerned about Cascade Transportation bus delays
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Delays with Cascade Student Transportation’s bus routes had an Idaho mom panicking for 30 minutes about where her child was Thursday. Jennifer Peterson's 5-year-old son started kindergarten this year in the West Ada School District (WASD). WASD contracts out their bus services to Cascade.
Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two tribes plan casinos in Mountain Home, including large-scale concept for hotel, horse track, and more
Treasure Valley residents who hope to visit a casino currently have to drive to destinations like Jackpot, Nevada, or Pendleton, Oregon. But that could change. Two different Native American tribes are pitching proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to the Treasure Valley and the other from Eastern Idaho. In the case of the Shoshone-Bannock of Eastern Idaho, this would be the tribe’s fourth casino, but its first off of tribal lands. The other proposal comes from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe based on the Duck Valley reservation on the border between Idaho and Nevada. The Shoshone-Paiute do not currently operate any casinos.
Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program
BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Boise
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Boise, Idaho on Petfinder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Micron plans ‘world-class’ building in Boise, one of city’s largest
BOISE - based Micron Technology is set to build a large new building on its campus, which could accommodate more than 2,000 workers. The company filed with the City of Boise to build the new office building, complete with an auditorium, sky bridge, amenities, and workspace seating for 2,167 employees.
Man pinned by tree during camping trip recovering in Utah
BOISE, Idaho — The McDermott family did not expect their ninth camping trip of the season to end in tragedy. “I just heard what sounded like a thunderclap,” Nicole McDermott said. “And I opened the camper door … then saw the tree on the ground and just heard people screaming saying Brian's under there.”
Altercation Leads to Stabbing, Accidental Shooting at Southern Idaho Fair
BOISE - Deputies are still determining what led to an 18-year-old man getting stabbed inside the Western Idaho Fair Friday night – and why the group of people he was with were running in the parking lot a brief time later when a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself. The...
spotonidaho.com
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho
July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport
This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
KTVB
Year-long paving project begins on Eagle Road
Work will happen overnight, with road closures and delays starting at 10 PM and ending 6 AM on weekdays. On weekends, closures and delays will vary.
Post Register
Big warm up headed our way
BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — Prepare for a series of triple-digit days this week as an upper level ridge brings hotter than normal temperatures. The valley is projected to see four days at or above 100 degrees beginning Tuesday until Friday this week. These temperatures will be about 15-20 degrees above normal temperatures. Heat advisories may go into place later this afternoon for several parts of the region.
Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!
Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
Comments / 0