ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

Harveysburg Historical Fall Fest slated for Sept. 17

HARVEYSBURG — The Harveysburg Historical Fall Fest & Drive-By/Walk-By Tour is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. The fall fest includes live musical entertainment, a food truck on-site at 11 a.m., craft booths, demonstrations with gourd, wool and archery, face painting, and more. Parking is free. The free entertainment includes...
HARVEYSBURG, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Overdose Awareness Day — Community events 4 to 7 p.m. at both the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington, and at The Exchange (203 S. Wright St. in Blanchester), an outreach ministry of Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. Food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Genealogical Society at ‘Brown Schoolhouse’

The Clinton County Genealogical Society met Monday, August 22 at Sub District No. 6 Schoolhouse, or “The Brown Schoolhouse” at 1399 Brown Road. Vice President Jim Burge conducted a short business session to a packed group of members and guests. Gene Snyder began the evening’s program by explaining...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Wilmington, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
Clinton County, OH
Government
City
Wilmington, OH
County
Clinton County, OH
Wilmington, OH
Society
Clinton County, OH
Society
City
Clinton, OH
wnewsj.com

Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class

The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade. This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Solid Waste Management
WLWT 5

EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide

CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Township Talk at History Center

On Saturday, the Clinton County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society gave members and non-members alike a lesson on Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships and more during the latest in the series of Township Talk events. The fourth and final Township Talk of the year is set for Saturday, September 24 with the focus on Union Twp. and the City of Wilmington. To learn more, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
linknky.com

Suspicious package detonated near Covington church

The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
COVINGTON, KY
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Clothes That Work accepts a wide variety of clothing and accessories

I often get calls from readers who’d like to donate clothing to “Clothes That Work” but aren’t quite certain what kinds of clothes the organization will accept. The local non-profit was founded in 1998 by 13 women to provide interview and work-appropriate clothing to women who were transitioning from public assistance to employment. Twenty-four years later the mission of CTW has expanded to include women, men and independent teens.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 49-year-old Jamestown male for allegedly violating a protection...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy