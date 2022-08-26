Read full article on original website
Busy Blanchester Summer Craft Fair
BLANCHESTER — The 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair drew a large crowd and many vendors Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Blanchester.
Harveysburg Historical Fall Fest slated for Sept. 17
HARVEYSBURG — The Harveysburg Historical Fall Fest & Drive-By/Walk-By Tour is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. The fall fest includes live musical entertainment, a food truck on-site at 11 a.m., craft booths, demonstrations with gourd, wool and archery, face painting, and more. Parking is free. The free entertainment includes...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Overdose Awareness Day — Community events 4 to 7 p.m. at both the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington, and at The Exchange (203 S. Wright St. in Blanchester), an outreach ministry of Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. Food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution.
Genealogical Society at ‘Brown Schoolhouse’
The Clinton County Genealogical Society met Monday, August 22 at Sub District No. 6 Schoolhouse, or “The Brown Schoolhouse” at 1399 Brown Road. Vice President Jim Burge conducted a short business session to a packed group of members and guests. Gene Snyder began the evening’s program by explaining...
Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class
The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade. This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County...
Scrap metal blaze sends plumes of smoke into the sky in Dayton
DAYTON — Plumes of black smoke emerged from a scrap metal fire in Dayton Monday afternoon. An officer reported smoke coming from Franklin Iron and Metal Corp located on East 1st Street in Dayton around 5:50 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Captain Brad French with the Dayton Fire...
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Local farmer says new grocery store policy has forced her to close her small business
CINCINNATI — A Northern Kentucky woman is closing her tomato farm after she said a change in policy at large grocery chains now impacts direct delivery from local farmers. For the last nine years, local farmer Linda Fritz has picked her organic cherry tomatoes and delivered them directly to Kroger stores to sell across Greater Cincinnati.
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
Township Talk at History Center
On Saturday, the Clinton County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society gave members and non-members alike a lesson on Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships and more during the latest in the series of Township Talk events. The fourth and final Township Talk of the year is set for Saturday, September 24 with the focus on Union Twp. and the City of Wilmington. To learn more, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
LOCAL BRIEFS: Annual Francis Marion and Laura Belle Osborn reunion upcoming
The 42nd annual Francis Marion and Laura Belle Osborn reunion will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Community Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Meat (ham and chicken) will be furnished, so bring a side dish and dessert to share.
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Liberty’s Belmont Avenue fire station closed again due to staffing issues
Liberty Township’s Fire Station 34, located on Belmont Avenue, is closed again due to staffing issues.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Clothes That Work accepts a wide variety of clothing and accessories
I often get calls from readers who’d like to donate clothing to “Clothes That Work” but aren’t quite certain what kinds of clothes the organization will accept. The local non-profit was founded in 1998 by 13 women to provide interview and work-appropriate clothing to women who were transitioning from public assistance to employment. Twenty-four years later the mission of CTW has expanded to include women, men and independent teens.
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 49-year-old Jamestown male for allegedly violating a protection...
