WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – The name of the man who died after his pickup crashed in rural McKenzie County in northwest North Dakota around 6 Friday morning has been released. The 24-year-old Errol Malone Jr. of Minot, N.D., failed to navigate a curve and drove off the road,...
RAY, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of the man killed when his pickup hit a deer west of Ray in western North Dakota over the weekend. 45-year-old Darren Linke of Tioga was headed east on Hwy 2 just after 11 p.m. Saturday when his pickup struck a deer, lost control, entered the median and rolled. Linke was transported to a hospital in Williston where he was pronounced dead.
UPDATED: One dead in Williston vehicle collision
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A head-on collision on Highway 1804 has resulted in the death of a woman from Williston. According to the NDHP, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a Ford F250, driven by Lester Lafollette (a 67-year-old man from Williston), was traveling westward on Highway 1804 near mile marker 332 (approximately 1 mile west of […]
Williston man sentenced to four years for burglary and theft
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been sentenced to four years in jail for multiple theft and drug charges. Authorities said 27-year-old River Bowles was involved in stealing more than $20,000 worth of items, equipment, and vehicles from a residence and two different companies in Williams County. He originally pleaded not guilty in April, but changed his plea last week.
NDHP releases name of man in fatal Trenton motorcycle crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNet) — The NDHP has released the name of a man involved in a motorcycle crash that led to his death. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Lonnie Paul Brannin, a Williston male, was riding his motorcycle while traveling northbound on ND 1804, approximately 5 miles west of Trenton (by mile marker […]
Suspect in custody following Thursday AMBER Alert
(Mandaree, ND) -- A father accused of taking his three-year-old daughter from the Three Affiliated Tribes Reservation is in custody and the young girl is found safe. Myron Johnson was captured on the reservation last night and young Amirae Driver was also found on the reservation by police. She was taken by her father following a welfare check by Child Protective Services on Wednesday.
Boy injured in Williston shooting passes away
The Williston Police Department has received an unfortunate update on the status of a young boy rushed to the hospital after an incident involving a firearm. According to the department, at approximately 6:14 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The male […]
