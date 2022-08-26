(Watford City, ND) -- A Minot man is dead following yesterday's early morning rollover crash near Watford City. Troopers say the motorist was headed west on 28th Street Northwest in a rural area of McKenzie County at around 6 a.m. when he misjudged a curve and veered off the road. Officials say the vehicle flipped at least once before hitting a fence and ending up in a ditch. The motorist, who was ejected from the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries are reported.

WATFORD CITY, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO