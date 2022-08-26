ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

qchron.com

Canisters whip up a mix up

Sundaes and strawberry shortcakes are still a go despite some recent confusion that a bill passed last year prohibits people under 21 from purchasing whipped cream. In 2021, a bill introduced by state Sen. Joe Addabbo (D-Howard Beach) to prohibit the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as whippits or whip-its, to those under 21 years old was passed.
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

Amazin’ new facility named for ’69 Met

There are no two ways about it: Tommie Agee was a baseball hero in New York. His catches in Game 3 of the 1969 World Series, one sprinting in left-center and one sprawling in right-center, live on in Mets lore as pivotal moments in the team’s magical run to the top.
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

Would-be terrorist pleads guilty to aiding ISIS 1

An East Elmhurst man the government says planned to stab people in the name of the Islamic State faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to terror charges, prosecutors announced Friday. Awais Chudhary, 22, pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court to attempting to provide material support to...
BROOKLYN, NY

